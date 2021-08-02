Expand / Collapse search
Kathy Griffin has stage one lung cancer

The comedian says she's never smoked

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Kathy Griffin revealed she has lung cancer. 

The comedian revealed her diagnosis via social media on Monday. 

"I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed," the 60-year-old wrote on Twitter. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!"

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine," Griffin said. 

