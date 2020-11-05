Kathy Griffin reposts controversial Trump head photo

A newly emboldened Kathy Griffin reposted her controversial photo of the comedian holding a bloodied, decapitated replica of President Trump’s head.

Griffin lost several jobs, including hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN, after she first posted the photo soon after Trump took office in 2017.

Over the last few years, however, the comedian has launched a standup comeback and the controversy was chronicled in the documentary “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.”

Griffin’s tweet came after Trump declared he has won several states where a winner has yet to be declared.

Griffin’s tweet received more than 58,000 likes by early Thursday, but so far she hasn’t received the same blowback she did in 2017.

Twitter was quick to flag the tweet as "potentially sensitive content."

At the time, Trump said she should be “ashamed of herself” over the photo, adding that his then-11-year-old son, Barron, had a “hard time” with it.

After the incident, she claimed the president was trying to ruin her life and said she had been receiving hate mail over the photo.

Griffin initially apologized, saying she “crossed the line” but a year later, she said she regretted the apology because she believed it was a Trump effort to try to make her look bad.

After reposting the photo, Griffin wrote another saying, "It’s not just that trump corrupted the election exactly the way he said he would, post office etc, it’s that 66 million + of my fellow Americans happily voted FOR Racism Sexism Qanon insanity Pandemic denial Kids in cages Voter suppression Church over State Climate disaster."