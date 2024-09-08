Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Kathy Bates plans retirement after 'Matlock' reboot: 'My last dance'

Bates is ready to leave Hollywood after procedural show wraps

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Kathy Bates earned legions of fans through decades of award-winning performances.

The "Misery" actress told the New York Times it is a wrap being in front of the camera following her work on the upcoming "Matlock" reboot.

Bates, who portrays attorney Madeline "Matty" Matlock in the new CBS series, admitted she has reached the pinnacle of her career she desired.

Kathy Bates bundles up in a long coat on Matlock set.

Kathy Bates is ready to retire once she has finished filming the "Matlock" reboot. (Brooke Palmer/CBS)

"Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it," she said. "And it’s exhausting."

"This is my last dance."

CBS described the new TV series as a story that "follows brilliant septuagenarian, Madeline, who achieved success in her young years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm. Madeline uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within."

Kathy Bates chats with Jason Ritter and Skye P. Marshall.

Inspired by the classic TV series from the 1980s, the show follows Kathy Bates' character as she rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm. (CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

In the pilot, Matty said, "There’s this funny thing that happens when women age. We become damn near invisible. It's useful, because nobody sees us coming."

Bates' work, though, has taken a toll on the actress. With dozens of awards under her belt, including an Oscar and an Emmy Award, the "American Horror Story" star carries the burden of being obsessed with perfecting her craft.

Kathy Bates sports a powder blue suit as Matlock.

"Madeline uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within," the new "Matlock" series description said. (Art Streiber/CBS)

"It becomes my life," she said. "Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent. Because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life."

While Bates wants her life back in some capacity, the "Dolores Claiborne" star admitted that when she was growing up, she "never really thought about being a movie star." 

She added, "I just wanted to be the best I could be."

