Kathy Bates plans retirement after 'Matlock' reboot: 'My last dance'

Kathy Bates earned legions of fans through decades of award-winning performances.

The "Misery" actress told the New York Times it is a wrap being in front of the camera following her work on the upcoming "Matlock" reboot.

Bates, who portrays attorney Madeline "Matty" Matlock in the new CBS series, admitted she has reached the pinnacle of her career she desired.

DICK VAN DYKE, 98, HOPES TO BE REMEMBERED BY FANS FOR ONE THING

"Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it," she said. "And it’s exhausting."

"This is my last dance."

JUDY BLUME'S ‘ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET' GETS MOVIE ADAPTATION STARRING RACHEL MCADAMS, KATHY BATES

CBS described the new TV series as a story that "follows brilliant septuagenarian, Madeline, who achieved success in her young years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm. Madeline uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within."

In the pilot, Matty said, "There’s this funny thing that happens when women age. We become damn near invisible. It's useful, because nobody sees us coming."

"This is my last dance." — Kathy Bates

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bates' work, though, has taken a toll on the actress. With dozens of awards under her belt, including an Oscar and an Emmy Award, the "American Horror Story" star carries the burden of being obsessed with perfecting her craft.

"It becomes my life," she said. "Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent. Because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While Bates wants her life back in some capacity, the "Dolores Claiborne" star admitted that when she was growing up, she "never really thought about being a movie star."

She added, "I just wanted to be the best I could be."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP