Tim Allen makes light of coronavirus social distancing with 'Home Improvement' joke

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tim Allen dusted off a character from his “Home Improvement” days to make a joke about social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 66-year-old “Last Man Standing” actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an image of the character Wilson from his immensely successful 1990s sitcom. The show aired from 1991 until 1999 and in almost every episode, Wilson, played by late actor Richard Hindman, acted as the wise neighbor on the show. However, the character went the entirety of the series without ever showing the bottom half of his face, except for a finale special in which he finally took a bow and blew a kiss to the audience.

Allen posted an image of Wilson from the show, with his face obstructed by his character's shared fence, with the caption: “Wilson social distancing champion 1991-1999.”

WHAT COUNTRIES HAVE NOT DECLARED ANY KNOWN CASES OF CORONAVIRUS?

“My dear old friend,” Allen tweeted along with the snap.

Most episodes of “Home Improvement” would feature Allen’s character, Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, venturing into his backyard to seek sage advice from Wilson about whatever problem he was facing that week. Because he always kept the bottom half of his face covered in various ridiculous ways and rarely left his home, Wilson would likely be thriving under new social distancing guidelines that many states are adopting as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rock the world.

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT: WHERE DOES IT STAND?

President Trump last week announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending Americans wear facial coverings made of cloth while out in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus -- though the president repeatedly called it "voluntary" and said he wouldn't do it himself.

Amid the pandemic, Allen seems to be trying his best to keep things lighthearted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Friday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,612,646 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 96,787 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 466,299 illnesses and at least 16,686 deaths.