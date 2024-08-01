Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Kathie Lee Gifford issues warning after traumatic pelvis fracture

Former 'Today' co-host explains how fractures can happen after surgeries because 'you think you're better'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Kathie Lee Gifford says Howard Stern asked for forgiveness after 30-year feud Video

Kathie Lee Gifford says Howard Stern asked for forgiveness after 30-year feud

The Emmy Award-winning TV personality and former "Today" co-host has written a new book, "I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste."

Kathie Lee Gifford is on the road to recovery after being discharged from the hospital following a traumatic fall that led her to fracture her pelvis in two places. 

After Gifford, 70, was hospitalized for a week, the television personality gave a health update as she was recovering from hip replacement surgery then "just tripped."

"I'm doing well!" Gifford told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm happy to be out of the hospital. As lovely as all those people are to me, they really took good care of me, but there's no place like home."

Kathie Lee Gifford visiting Fox and Friends

Kathie Lee Gifford, 70, shared a health update after being released from the hospital following a traumatic fall. ((Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images))

The former "Today" co-host explained that the moment she felt better from her hip replacement procedure she began getting back to her normal routine, which caused her body to become weak again — something that can easily happen with people recovering after similar surgeries.

"This is what happens most of the time – you think you're better, because you are so much better, and then you feel like you're back to absolute normal, and you're not," Gifford continued. "Our bones, things like that, don't heal for sometimes months — even though you feel so much better."

Earlier this week, Gifford shared that she was required to stay in the hospital for a week for physical therapy after the fall.

A side view of Kathie Lee Gifford in a burgundy sweater

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford was released from the hospital after she fell and fractured her pelvis. (Getty Images)

During a book signing in Nashville, Tennessee, she told People magazine that she "moved 300 books by myself" and "weakened" her body.

"It's my own fault," she said. 

The following day, one of Gifford's friends paid a visit to her home at the time of the fall.

"It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot," Gifford told the outlet. "And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis: the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am."

A photo of Kathie Lee Gifford

Gifford said her active lifestyle was the reason she needed the surgery. (Getty Images)

Last month, Gifford told the outlet that recovering from her hip replacement surgery has been "one of the most painful situations" of her entire life.

She added, "It's been really hard."

Kathie Lee Gifford wearing an off-shoulder white lace dress

Gifford said that recovering from her hip replacement surgery has been "one of the most painful situations" of her entire life. (Getty Images)

Following her procedure, Gifford "jumped off that gurney," but she quickly realized that her body — unlike her mind — was not prepared for a slower change of pace.

Her surgery was necessary as Gifford noted that her "hips [were] down to the nubs," something doctors told her was due to her incredibly active lifestyle.

Despite that, Gifford has no regrets about why she needed surgery, or the difficult recovery process.

Kathie Lee Gifford red carpet

Kathie Lee Gifford says her hips were "down to the nubs" before she had the replacement surgery. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"[I ask myself] would I change that? No, I was doing what God put me on this Earth to do. Every year of it, I was doing what He called me to do," she said.

