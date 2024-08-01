Kathie Lee Gifford issues warning after traumatic pelvis fracture

Kathie Lee Gifford is on the road to recovery after being discharged from the hospital following a traumatic fall that led her to fracture her pelvis in two places.

After Gifford, 70, was hospitalized for a week, the television personality gave a health update as she was recovering from hip replacement surgery then "just tripped."

"I'm doing well!" Gifford told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm happy to be out of the hospital. As lovely as all those people are to me, they really took good care of me, but there's no place like home."

The former "Today" co-host explained that the moment she felt better from her hip replacement procedure she began getting back to her normal routine, which caused her body to become weak again — something that can easily happen with people recovering after similar surgeries.

"This is what happens most of the time – you think you're better, because you are so much better, and then you feel like you're back to absolute normal, and you're not," Gifford continued. "Our bones, things like that, don't heal for sometimes months — even though you feel so much better."

Earlier this week, Gifford shared that she was required to stay in the hospital for a week for physical therapy after the fall.

During a book signing in Nashville, Tennessee, she told People magazine that she "moved 300 books by myself" and "weakened" her body.

"It's my own fault," she said.

The following day, one of Gifford's friends paid a visit to her home at the time of the fall.

"It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot," Gifford told the outlet. "And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis: the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am."

Last month, Gifford told the outlet that recovering from her hip replacement surgery has been "one of the most painful situations" of her entire life.

She added, "It's been really hard."

Following her procedure, Gifford "jumped off that gurney," but she quickly realized that her body — unlike her mind — was not prepared for a slower change of pace.



Her surgery was necessary as Gifford noted that her "hips [were] down to the nubs," something doctors told her was due to her incredibly active lifestyle.



Despite that, Gifford has no regrets about why she needed surgery, or the difficult recovery process.

"[I ask myself] would I change that? No, I was doing what God put me on this Earth to do. Every year of it, I was doing what He called me to do," she said.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Emily Trainham contributed to this report.