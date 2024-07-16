Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kathie Lee Gifford discusses 'painful' recovery from surgery: 'This is serious'

Former 'Today' co-host Kathie Lee Gifford thought hip replacement surgery would be 'easy'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Kathie Lee Gifford says Howard Stern asked for forgiveness after 30-year feud Video

Kathie Lee Gifford says Howard Stern asked for forgiveness after 30-year feud

The Emmy Award-winning TV personality and former "Today" co-host has written a new book, "I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste."

Kathie Lee Gifford had no idea hip replacement surgery would be such a big deal.

The former talk show host assumed her extremely active lifestyle would help her body in the recovery process after doctors operated, and thought recuperating would be "easy" post surgery.

Gifford, 70, told People magazine, that the experience has been "one of the most painful situations of my entire life." 

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD SAYS HOWARD STERN ASKED FOR FORGIVENESS AFTER FEUD: 'GOD CAN TOUCH ANYBODY’S HEART'

Kathie Lee Gifford on Fox

Kathie Lee Gifford detailed the painful experience of having hip replacement surgery. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

She added, "It's been really hard."

Following her procedure, Gifford "jumped off that gurney after my surgery," but quickly realized her body — unlike her mind — wasn't prepared for a slower change of pace.

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD TURNED TO FAITH AFTER HER HUSBAND'S AFFAIR: 'I WAS NEVER THE SAME'

"I walked, I climbed, I walked, and my doctor said, ‘Kathie, no. You have got to realize that this is serious,'" she said. 

A photo of Kathie Lee Gifford

Gifford said her active lifestyle was the reason she needed the surgery (Getty Images)

Gifford boasted that she was "off my walker in two days" and was then off all of her medication in three days, but "then I did too much. I just did too much because that's who I am." 

"I started carrying books around and signing and getting ready, and my grandchildren came to visit," she said. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"And you can't. I have learned from this that you can only do so much. You're just human. You're just human. And I'm so grateful."

Kathie Lee Gifford on TV

Kathie Lee Gifford is "grateful" for getting time to slow down after surgery. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Her procedure was necessary as Gifford noted her "hips [were] down to the nubs," something doctors told her was due to her incredibly active lifestyle.

"I have learned from this that you can only do so much. You're just human. You're just human. And I'm so grateful."

— Kathie Lee Gifford

"You climbed mountains, you made movies, you got on stages. You never took off your high heels, and you kept going and that's why you're going through what you're going through," she remembered specialists telling her.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Despite that, Gifford has no regrets about why she needed surgery, or the difficult recovery process.

Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin pose for photos

Kathy Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin worked together for 15 years as co-hosts of two daytime talk shows. (Ron Galella Collection)

"[I ask myself] would I change that? No, I was doing what God put me on this Earth to do. Every year of it, I was doing what He called me to do," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the early 1980s, she began working as a "Good Morning America" correspondent, and in 1985, she joined Regis Philbin to host "The Morning Show" on a local New York City station. Three years later, the show was launched nationally as "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee," and she's been a household name ever since.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending