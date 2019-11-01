‘Terminator' throwback’: Katherine Schwarzenegger shares older photos of dad Arnold to celebrate new flick

Katherine Schwarzenegger has gone on Instagram to share her review of her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest film -- along with some throwback photos.

The 29-year-old author posted four photos of herself with her father in full Terminator costume during the filming of the franchise's earlier films. This, alongside a glowing endorsement of the latest chapter, "Terminator: Dark Fate."

"Went to opening night of Terminator last night and yes, I cried, but this time it was not out of fear that my dad's face was going to stay bloody and metal (you can imagine me processing this at a young age 🤪)," the caption read. "I cried this time because the movie is SO GOOD and I am SO proud of my dad! Go make weekend plans to see it!"

Katherine was born in 1990, a year before the release of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

Another photo featured in the post depicts Katherine on set with her father during the production of "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines."

Last night, Katherine's husband, actor Chris Pratt, posted a photo on Instagram, gushing over his wife during their "priceless" "Terminator" date night.

"Watched 'Terminator: Dark Fate' tonight," said the "Jurassic World" star in his caption. "So surreal to look over at my wife as she watches her dad, @schwarzenegger reprise his role as the baddest robot on the planet, tears streaming down her face, hanging on the edge of her seat. Priceless. Way to go Arnold! The movie is fantastic! I'm calling you Carl now."

Katherine wed actor Pratt, 40, in June.

Modest spoiler ahead: Carl is the name adopted by Arnold's cyborg character over the years as he forged an identity among humans, according to the plotline of the latest movie.