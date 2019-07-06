Chris Pratt joins Katherine Schwarzenegger in giant Kennedy family photo

New to the family!

Chris Pratt, 40, joined his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, and her large extended family for the Fourth of July holiday at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

The group shot, posted on Kerry Kennedy's Instagram, features Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, Maria Shriver, and Kathleen Kennedy, just to name a few.

“Happy Fourth of July from all of us in Hyannis Port!” Kerry, whose father was former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, wrote as the caption.

Pratt's mother-in-law, Shriver, is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who was a sister of John F. and Robert F. Kennedy, and Ted Kennedy.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in summer 2018 and married just a year later on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

The two celebrated their honeymoon and Pratt's 40th birthday in Lanai, Hawaii.

The author previously told Fox News that her relationship with the "Avengers" star is “amazing."

“I think anyone who finds the person that they get to spend the rest of their life with… it’s a huge gift and a huge blessing, so I feel really lucky," she said.

Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris and they share a 6-year-old son, Jack.

