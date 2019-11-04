Katharine McPhee rocks blue swimsuit in final vacation photo: ‘Adios, Mexico!’

Katharine McPhee shared one final photo from her Mexico vacation on Instagram.

On Monday, the 35-year-old singer shared a photo of herself in a blue one-piece swimsuit posing on a landing pad with a matching blue helicopter in the background.

"Adios, Mexico!" she captioned the snapshot.

PIERS MORGAN RIPS JOHN LEGEND FOR REWRITING 'BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE' INSTEAD OF RAPPERS' 'FILTH'

On Saturday, the "American Idol" runner-up also shared a picture of herself in a red bikini, captioned: "Been having a blast in Mexico but without my @andieswim suits I’d be a little less fashionable."

McPhee recently celebrated the 70th birthday of her husband, David Foster. The pair were wed in June.

KATHARINE MCPHEE SINGS 'SECRET' NEW SONE BY HUSBAND DAVID FOSTER WHILE REHEARSING ON ELLIPTICAL

"I’ve known this man for 13 years now," McPhee said in a celebratory Instagram post about the music producer.

"What was once a working relationship became a friendship and ultimately led us here," she continued. "Anyone who meets him talks about how charming he is, so much so that he eventually charmed his way into my heart. I’m so proud that he’s my husband! May God bless you with many many more years. Happy birthday baby!"

McPhee rose to fame during the fifth season of "American Idol," on which, she came in second place behind Taylor Hicks. Since then, she's taken up acting in television shows like "Smash" and "Scorpion," as well as films like "House Bunny."

McPhee's last studio album, "I Fall in Love Too Easy," was released in 2017.