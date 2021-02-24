Expand / Collapse search
Katharine McPhee
Published

Katharine McPhee, David Foster welcome first child together

McPhee and Foster, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed a baby boy

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Congratulations to Katharine McPhee and David Foster on their newborn baby.

Fox News can confirm that the couple recently welcomed their first child together -- a son. 

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," McPhee’s rep also told People magazine on Wednesday. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

In December, McPhee confirmed the pregnancy news via Instagram. She shared a glowing mirror selfie, which featured the 36-year-old donning a light blue double-breasted jacket while showing off her baby bump. Rumors arose that she and Foster, 71, were anticipating a child after the pair were spotted in October shopping for baby essentials in Montecito, Calif.

Katherine McPhee and David Foster welcomed their first child together, a son, in late February.

Katherine McPhee and David Foster welcomed their first child together, a son, in late February. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation, File)

McPhee and Foster, who also has five children from previous relationships, tied the knot at a church in London in June 2019. The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the singing competition series.

Foster proposed to McPhee in July 2017 with a huge emerald diamond ring while the couple was on vacation in Italy.

For her very special day, McPhee wore a custom-designed strapless gown by designer Zac Posen. It featured layers of tulle, a sweetheart neckline and a matching veil.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report

