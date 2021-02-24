Katharine McPhee, David Foster welcome first child together

Congratulations to Katharine McPhee and David Foster on their newborn baby.

Fox News can confirm that the couple recently welcomed their first child together -- a son.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," McPhee’s rep also told People magazine on Wednesday. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

In December, McPhee confirmed the pregnancy news via Instagram. She shared a glowing mirror selfie, which featured the 36-year-old donning a light blue double-breasted jacket while showing off her baby bump. Rumors arose that she and Foster, 71, were anticipating a child after the pair were spotted in October shopping for baby essentials in Montecito, Calif.

McPhee and Foster, who also has five children from previous relationships, tied the knot at a church in London in June 2019. The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the singing competition series.

Foster proposed to McPhee in July 2017 with a huge emerald diamond ring while the couple was on vacation in Italy.

For her very special day, McPhee wore a custom-designed strapless gown by designer Zac Posen. It featured layers of tulle, a sweetheart neckline and a matching veil.

