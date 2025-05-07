Kate Middleton’s royal success came from dodging Princess Diana’s missteps: author

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton has been crowned the reliable, glamorous face of a modern monarchy. Several royal experts believe that her secret to success has been playing by the rules and not breaking out as a royal rebel.

Edward White has written a new book about Kate’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, titled "Dianaworld: An Obsession." It examines the "Diana Effect" and how it continues to influence both the monarchy and pop culture, decades after her death at age 36.

White told Fox News Digital that, unlike Diana, who became engaged to the much older former Prince Charles when she was just 19 years old, Kate was more mature when she said "I do" to Prince William. Kate married the royal in 2011 when she was 29, and he was 28.

"Kate Middleton is much more reminiscent of the older generation of royal figures in the way that she comports herself," White explained. "She was almost 30 when she married William, and that was deliberate from both sides. The big lesson that she probably learned from Diana’s life is don’t rush into becoming a royal."

"Diana’s life is more reminiscent to me of a pop star’s life," White shared. "She didn’t know what she was getting herself into. She was so young and very, very sheltered when she entered the royal family. Someone once said, ‘If you don’t know who you are before you’re famous, then fame is the thing that you become. It is the thing that will define who you are.’ I think that’s what happened to Diana, at least for many years."

Kate was not born into royal life. She’s the daughter of a flight attendant and a flight dispatcher and comes from a well-to-do area of London.

It was at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland where Kate first met William, the elder son of Charles and Diana and heir to the British throne. They were first friends and then housemates before they were romantically linked in 2004. Kate graduated in 2005 with a degree in art history and a budding relationship with William.

William complained about press intrusion, and Kate’s lawyers asked newspaper editors to leave her alone. Even so, the British media followed every twist in their relationship, including a brief split in 2007. The tabloids dubbed her "Waity Katie" for her patience during their courtship. William later acknowledged that the couple’s romance wobbled for several months, saying they were both young and trying to find their way.

In comparison, Diana was known as "Shy Di" when she found herself suddenly thrust into the glaring media spotlight. She later became an unlikely revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor.

Diana helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people.

By interacting more intimately with the public – kneeling to the level of children, sitting on the edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans – she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century.

But Diana’s brief life was plagued with problems. She became paranoid of the palace trying to control her and cited a lack of support from senior members and the "men in gray," or palace aides who prioritized tradition. Meanwhile, Charles continued seeing his mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles. Their marital woes played out on the world stage and Diana famously declared in an explosive 1995 interview with the BBC, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

"Diana dealt with the press scrutiny in the way that she felt that she could, and in the way that she felt she had to," said White. "I don’t think anybody was advising her to behave the way that she did with them. It’s an invidious position to be in. Kate Middleton handles the press scrutiny really well, but she… had to switch herself off and only focus on duty."

"The best way of dealing with the scrutiny is by giving [the press] nothing," White continued. "By stepping through the hoops of shaking hands, cutting ribbons and smiling, being dutiful and not being too big for your boots. Those are all the things that the monarchy is built on."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Kate receives constant support from both the palace and her family – something that Diana lacked as she struggled with royal life.

"The truth is, there was an enormous amount of tension and animosity between Princess Diana and Prince Charles," said Chard. "They were not a happy couple and didn’t work as a team… Princess Diana was like a rabbit thrown into the headlights. Life was hard as she didn’t have the support she craved and needed. She learned to fend for herself, grew in strength and was perceived as a rebel. She wasn’t going to allow anybody to dim her light."

"Princess Catherine came from a supportive family, "Chard shared. "She also had a longer time edging her way into royal life. The most important factor is that she and Prince William are a dream team. They work together perfectly. They are each other’s rocks, plus they have an amazing extended support network. Princess Catherine has always had a strong sense of self, a quiet strength, confidence and resilience… She also knows what is expected of her as the future of the modern monarchy."

"She navigates her role like a breeze and is the perfect future queen," Chard added.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also agreed that William, a supportive spouse, has been essential to helping Kate navigate royal life with ease.

"Diana was strangled by royal bureaucracy, having to live with royal rules and regulations," he said. "After trying everything to make Charles love her, she eventually decided to fight back."

"I used to work with Diana during those days," he shared. "I watched on many occasions when both competed with each other for the best photo opportunity. Diana always won because she was ‘The People’s Princess’ and everybody wanted to see her on public walkabouts, not Charles, which he grew to hate."

Diana also confided in the wrong people when she wanted her voice heard, Chard argued.

In 2021, William and Harry criticized the BBC after it was revealed that one of the broadcaster’s journalists used "deceitful behavior" to secure Diana’s TV interview. William said the BBC’s failures contributed to the deterioration of his parents’ marriage and worsened Diana’s feelings of paranoia.

Diana was killed in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a car accident. She was 36. At the time, her car was being chased by paparazzi.

"Princess Catherine had far greater preparation and resilience than Princess Diana due in part to entering into the monarchy as an adult, well aware of the institution’s demands, and with years of support from Prince William, her family as well as the palace," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"She’s been able to turn to her family to help her navigate both public and private challenges," Fordwich shared. "She has handled the intense media scrutiny with a blend of transparency, regal dignity and composure. Even her recent public acknowledgment regarding the unfortunate photo editing controversy demonstrated accountability and leadership, shielding the royal family from any further backlash."

"Despite intense international speculation during her illness, Princess Catherine even managed to share information on her terms, balancing public interest with personal privacy," Fordwich continued. "She hasn’t played the press in the same way Princess Diana did, as Princess Catherine is far more secure in general."

There’s one thing all the royal experts agreed on – the monarchy’s future looks bright, something Diana would be proud of.

"Princess Diana sparkled, had an affinity with children, and loved her children more than anything in the world," said Chard. "The same can be said of Princess Catherine."