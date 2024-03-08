Kate Middleton's June appearance removed from website amid health concerns, Madonna believes she spoke to God

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ROYAL RETREAT - Kate Middleton's name removed from royal event as Prince William responds to conspiracy theories. Continue reading here…

'LIKE A PRAYER' - Madonna believes she spoke to God during 'near-death' hospitalization for ‘serious bacterial infection.’ Continue reading here…

GUILTY VERDICT - Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Continue reading here…

‘CAN ONLY CONTROL WHAT I DO’ - Gisele Bündchen's kids with Tom Brady have 'different rules' between homes. Continue reading here…

'OVER NOW' - 'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey can 'finally move on' after sentencing of former fiancée's killer. Continue reading here…

'BIG HEART' - 'Wicked Tuna' star Charlie Griffin killed in boating accident along with his dog. Continue reading here…

'RIPPED TO SHREDS' - Dakota Johnson ‘not surprised’ by ‘Madame Web’ reviews: ‘Probably will never do anything like it again.' Continue reading here…

‘UNJUST OUTCOME’ - Eagles co-founder Don Henley 'victimized' by 'Hotel California' trial dismissal: lawyer. Continue reading here…

'VERY DRAMATIC' - Ty Pennington's near-death illness made him want to ‘live to the fullest.’ Continue reading here…

IT'S 'PRIMITIVE' - Pamela Anderson shares why she left 'wild' Los Angeles life to live on farm. Continue reading here…

