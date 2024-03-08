Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton's June appearance removed from website amid health concerns, Madonna believes she spoke to God

Alec Baldwin's armorer for 'Rust' convicted of involuntary manslaughter, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have 'different rules' in their separate homes

A split image of Kate Middleton and Madonna

Kate Middleton was set to appear at an event in June before her name was removed from the event's website, Madonna says she spoke to God when she nearly died from a bacterial infection. (Getty Images)

ROYAL RETREAT - Kate Middleton's name removed from royal event as Prince William responds to conspiracy theories. Continue reading here…

'LIKE A PRAYER' - Madonna believes she spoke to God during 'near-death' hospitalization for ‘serious bacterial infection.’ Continue reading here…

GUILTY VERDICT - Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Continue reading here…

Rust cast and crew Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed

Alec Baldwin and "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hitchins. (New Mexico Courts/ Santa Fe Sheriffs)

‘CAN ONLY CONTROL WHAT I DO’ - Gisele Bündchen's kids with Tom Brady have 'different rules' between homes. Continue reading here…

'OVER NOW' - 'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey can 'finally move on' after sentencing of former fiancée's killer. Continue reading here…

'BIG HEART' - 'Wicked Tuna' star Charlie Griffin killed in boating accident along with his dog. Continue reading here…

'RIPPED TO SHREDS' - Dakota Johnson ‘not surprised’ by ‘Madame Web’ reviews: ‘Probably will never do anything like it again.' Continue reading here…

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson starred in Marvel's "Madame Web." (Getty Images)

‘UNJUST OUTCOME’ - Eagles co-founder Don Henley 'victimized' by 'Hotel California' trial dismissal: lawyer. Continue reading here…

'VERY DRAMATIC' - Ty Pennington's near-death illness made him want to ‘live to the fullest.’ Continue reading here…

IT'S 'PRIMITIVE' - Pamela Anderson shares why she left 'wild' Los Angeles life to live on farm. Continue reading here…

Pamela Anderson smiles on stage in a white silk dress while holding a microphone

Pamela Anderson relocated from Los Angeles to her hometown in Canada. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

