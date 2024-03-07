Pamela Anderson shares why she left 'wild' Los Angeles life to live on farm: It’s ‘very primitive’

Pamela Anderson always "planned on coming home" to farm life while living "wild" in Los Angeles.

Anderson, 56, bought a farm in Ladysmith, a town in British Columbia, Canada, over 30 years ago and has spent time renovating the space over the last few years.

"I bought this place over thirty years ago from my grandmother, and she lived out her life here, so she could distribute her wealth amongst her kids," Anderson explained in an interview with CR Fashion Book. "And then I was just living my wild life out there in LA and all over the place. I finally came back during COVID and thought, ‘Oh, this is the time.'"

"I always planned on coming home to renovate this place. And it’s fun," she added. "There’s a lot of memories. . . . It’s very much like a homecoming. I was very close with my grandfather, and his energy is all around me. He taught me how the trees spoke to him. And so, it’s very mythological, very primitive."

Anderson recalled growing up believing in "fairies and tree spirits," which contributed to her more natural way of living.

"My grandfather convinced me that there are gnome villages and elves and fairies and tree spirits, and I was really wrapped up into my imagination, so I’ve always had this fantastical mind, and he encouraged that in me," Anderson told the outlet.

"I remember the ‘nature bible’ that we always referred to, and DIY creams and things like that have always been around. So it’s not new. But it’s fun, because it’s kind of in fashion where before, like thirty years ago when I was trying to make sustainable products or talk about simplification of skincare, people looked at me like I was crazy."

Anderson gained fame as a Playboy model in the ‘90s. She appeared on the cover of the men’s magazine in 1989 and went on to be selected as the Playboy Playmate of the Month in February 1990.

The model would appear on the cover a total of 14 times, sealing her record as the Playmate with the most cover appearances. Anderson would eventually transition from modeling into acting and landed the role of "Tool Time Girl" on "Home Improvement" in 1991.

The role helped her land a spot on "Baywatch," which further catapulted her to stardom.

Now, Anderson has worked to peel back the layers of her model persona.

"It never ends," she told the outlet. "You keep on feeling the feelings and letting them go. It just keeps unraveling."

Anderson was spotted at Paris Fashion Week wearing no makeup, a move that surprised fans.

"When I was at Paris Fashion Week, people asked me about that a lot," she explained. "And I think, well, I was doing it for me. Can I walk out the door like this? Like, I’m fine the way I am. And I just didn’t want to get into the whole glam thing and play the game. I just want to flip the script; I want to challenge beauty."

"But my agents and even my kids were like, ‘Mom, you can’t, you need the glam team!’ And I said, ‘no, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me want to do it more! I’m going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no-makeup.' And I just felt free. No one looked at me and went, 'Aggghhhh!'"

