"Wicked Tuna" star Charlie Griffin has died in a boating accident, National Geographic confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"National Geographic and Pilgrim Media Group were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks cast member Captain Charlie ‘Griff’ Griffin passed away this week after a shipwreck unrelated to the series," National Geographic and Pilgrim Media Group said in a joint statement sent to Fox News Digital Tuesday.

The statement continued, "Charlie was the captain of the fishing vessel Reels of Fortune and appeared on seasons two through five of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, fishing side-by-side on the series with his only child, Jake. Charlie was known to all as a spirited fisherman with a big heart. We join Charlie’s family, fellow cast members and friends in mourning his untimely loss."

His death was also confirmed on his official Facebook page, which added that his dog Leila also died in the accident.

"It is with the deepest sadness we report that Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog, Leila, have passed away in a boating accident," his page said. "Please keep family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will forever remember Griff!"

The U.S. Coast Guard said Griffin’s body and his dog were found on Monday after his 35-foot vessel was found off Pea Island while traveling from Virginia to Wanchese, North Carolina, according to the Outer Banks Voice.

Griffin’s boat had been reported as overdue to the Coast Guard.

"The vessel appears to have capsized somewhere near Oregon Inlet," the Coast Guard added, according to the outlet. "Officers are still searching for a second occupant that was aboard the vessel. North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is leading the ongoing investigation along with assistance from officers from US Fish and Wildlife, National Park Service, NC Marine Fisheries, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Coast Guard."