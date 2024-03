Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The British army is retreating after they sparked hope that Kate Middleton would be making a grand appearance.

The Princess of Wales was listed on the army’s official website as leading the annual review of soldiers at the Horse Guards Parade in London on June 8. Now, the princess's name has been removed from the website.

The annual event involves 1,400 soldiers and is a forerunner to the Trooping the Colour parade, which takes place the following weekend. The event would have been the 42-year-old’s first public appearance since she had abdominal surgery on Jan. 16.

However, it is understood that the army did not seek approval from Kensington Palace, which handles the offices for the Prince and Princess of Wales, before publishing the announcement. Only Kensington Palace can confirm details of the mother of three’s engagements, including when her first public appearance will take place.

King Charles III would review the troops in the final parade on June 15. Buckingham Palace did not confirm his attendance, but this section of the army website will not be altered.

The king, 75, suspended public engagements after beginning his treatments for cancer. Buckingham Palace has not announced when the monarch is expected to return but noted he is continuing with some official work.

The palace will confirm whether the king can attend Trooping the Colour closer to the actual date. Both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace said they were not in a position to confirm their attendance at any event as they both continue their recovery.

Trooping the Colour is the military parade to mark the monarch’s birthday.

A spokesperson for Prince William released a brief statement amid the flurry of conspiracy theories surrounding his wife’s health. The princess suspended all her engagements in January and has largely remained out of the public eye since December.

"His focus is on his work and not on social media," a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

On Monday, Middleton was spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her mother, Carole, outside of Windsor Castle.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told Fox News Digital, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

The spokesperson reiterated the princess is "doing well."

It is unclear why the princess needed abdominal surgery. While it is somewhat unusual for members of the royal family to release details about their health, the initial announcement was likely made to avoid speculation about whether events featuring the princess had to be postponed or canceled over the coming weeks.

The palace noted the royal "is making good progress."

However, that has not stopped the rumors.

Following Middleton’s surgery, journalist Concha Calleja alleged on the popular Spanish news program "Fiesta" that the princess was in a coma due to health complications, the U.K. Sunday Times reported.

"The doctors had to make drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose," Calleja said, as reported by the outlet. "The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well."

The outlet noted that Calleja alleged that Middleton was at one point in "great danger" and "practically an entire hospital" was set up at her home. Other Spanish outlets reported Calleja's claims.

Soon after, a palace source vehemently denied the report, calling it "total nonsense."

"No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household," the source told the outlet. "It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: It’s absolutely not the case."

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace and Calleja did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

The U.K. and foreign media have been focused on the health of Britain’s senior royals in recent years, first as the late Queen Elizabeth II faded from public view during the last months of her 70-year reign, then when King Charles III ascended the throne at an age when most of his contemporaries were long retired.

Since Middleton's surgery was planned, it is implied that it was not an emergency.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, previously claimed to Fox News Digital that Middleton’s recuperation has been going smoothly.

"I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue," said Schofield.

"Kate is not a rule breaker," Schofield shared. "She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind. I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."