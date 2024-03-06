'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey can 'finally move on' after sentencing of former fiancee's killer

"Price Is Right" host Drew Carey can "finally move on" after his former fiancée, Amie Harwick, was murdered in February 2020.

In an interview with People magazine, Carey explained that since Gareth Pursehouse's conviction in September, he's been able to "let out a breath."

"I can barely remember the guy's name — that's how much I've put him out of my life — but ever since the final sentencing, it feels like we've all let out a breath and are able to finally move on," Carey told the outlet. "The whole process is over now, and there's nothing else to be done and nothing else to worry about. … Just speaking just for myself, it's been quite a load off."

DREW CAREY, AMIE HARWICK'S EX-FIANCE, ASKS FANS TO SIGN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LAW PETITION AFTER HER DEATH

Although Drew and Amie never made it down the aisle after their engagement in 2018, pictures of the former marriage and family therapist still remain in Carey's home and close to his heart.

"She’s with me always," he said. "A lot of times I’ll feel like I’ll be thinking things through, and it’s almost like I can hear her voice saying, ‘Well, really, it’s because of this and that.’ It’s really nice, honestly."

On Feb. 15, 2020, Harwick died after she was thrown over her third-floor balcony.

She was found clinging to life beneath the bedroom balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment. It was hours after Valentine’s Day, and police had received a report of a woman screaming.

AMIE HARWICK'S BROTHER DEMANDS PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM WENDY WILLIAMS AFTER HOST MAKES LIGHT OF HER DEATH

Pursehouse was charged with murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance of lying in wait, prosecutors said. He was initially arrested shortly after Harwick’s death and posted a $2 million bond. He was re-arrested on a no-bail warrant.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Pursehouse was convicted of Harwick's murder in September 2023.

Harwick, a Pennsylvania native, moved to Los Angeles in 2001. She led a thriving practice in West Hollywood and wrote a book titled "The New Sex Bible for Women."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Before finding success, Harwick dated Pursehouse, her convicted killer, in the 2010s for just a few months. He was a software engineer and aspiring comedian who also took on side gigs as a photographer. Harwick’s pal Maricela "Marcy" Mendoza told Fox News Digital that Pursehouse left many of Harwick’s friends, including her, feeling uneasy. She noted Harwick confided in her as the relationship soured.

Pursehouse was depicted as abusive and controlling in two restraining orders Harwick filed against him in 2011 and 2012.

A year after their breakup, Harwick told a judge in 2012 that Pursehouse was still harassing her, the Los Angeles Times shared. It noted that a judge barred Pursehouse from contact with her until 2015.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

To friends, she would occasionally refer to Pursehouse in conversation as "my stalker," Rolling Stone reported. According to the outlet, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office alleged that while she had largely forgotten about Pursehouse, he had not forgotten about her.

Meanwhile, Harwick attempted to move on. She met Carey at a Hollywood party, and the two fell into a fast romance. She made a guest appearance on the 2018 Valentine’s Day edition of "The Price Is Right" when the star introduced her as his fiancée to millions of viewers. However, the pair split amicably months after announcing their engagement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carey told "48 Hours" in 2022 that the pressures of Hollywood contributed to their breakup. He also suspected that Pursehouse was becoming triggered every time there was a headline about their union. Carey described how Harwick would tell him that someone was attempting to sully her reputation online. She believed Pursehouse may have been stalking her.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.