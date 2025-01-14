Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton's cancer is 'in remission' as she remains 'focused' on recovery

The Princess of Wales, who announced her cancer diagnosis in March, completed her chemotherapy in September

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy treatment Video

Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announces in a new video that she is focused on staying cancer-free after completing her treatment.

Kate Middleton has announced that her cancer is in remission. 

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales took to social media to share the big news. 

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," she wrote on X. "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

Kate Middleton at the trooping the colour

Kate Middleton says her cancer is now in remission.  (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"We couldn’t have asked for more," she continued. "The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional. In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Kate Middleton in a white blazer and shirt smiles as she walks

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The 42-year-old royal announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in March, two months after she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January. 

She returned for her first public engagement since Christmas Day 2023 in June 2024 for the Trooping the Colour parade. 

In September, Kate announced she had finished her round of preventative chemotherapy, although she said her path to full recovery would be long, and that she would take it day by day. 

This is a developing story.

