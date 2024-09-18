Kate Middleton returns to royal duties days after revealing she is cancer-free

Kate Middleton has returned to work days after revealing she is cancer-free.

According to the Court Circular, via The Telegraph, the Princess of Wales met with members of her team at the Centre for Early Childhood on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

"The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle," the Court Circular states.

Middleton is reportedly planning to tend to "a handful" of duties throughout the rest of the year, according to The Times.

When reached by Fox News Digital for comment, Kensington Palace said, "The report from The Telegraph is accurate. Any other details about her upcoming engagements would be posted at the Court Circular online."

On Sept. 9, the mother of three took to social media to share an update on her health.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the 42-year-old wrote. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she shared. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," the princess continued. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

" William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

Middleton has been keeping a low profile since she publicly announced her diagnosis in March.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," she said in a video. "But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful."

She also mentioned her work, saying it "has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I move on. But, for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

In July, Middleton made a triumphant return to Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Men's Final Match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Her sister, Pippa Middleton, joined them to watch the highly anticipated match.

"Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships," Middleton wrote of her return in a post to social media.