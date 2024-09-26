Kate Middleton's brother James gives update on royal's cancer battle

Kate Middleton's younger brother James is sharing news about his royal sister.

Weeks after the Princess of Wales announced she had finished chemotherapy, James Middleton confirmed that she's doing "OK."

In an interview with "Today," James was asked about the current state of her health, and he answered, "She's doing OK. It's not for me to share on her behalf how everything's going, but she's getting all the right support and focus that she needs.

"Like anything, it takes time to process."

In March, after Kate's initial announcement that she'd been diagnosed with cancer, James shared a childhood photo of the two of them together. In the caption, he wrote, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

He told "Today" he "liked the metaphor of climbing a mountain. It's something that we've done as a family all of our lives. You have to respect a mountain."

Kate hasn't shared many details about her health issues since sharing the diagnosis, but earlier this month she revealed she is "cancer-free."

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the 42-year-old wrote in a statement shared to social media. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she shared. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," the princess added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

" William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

In January, Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery, which sparked speculation concerning her health. In March, Kate announced in a video that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The princess has kept a low profile throughout the year to focus on her recovery. She was only seen in an official capacity twice — on June 15 for Trooping the Colour and on July 14 at Wimbledon.

In June, Kate admitted in a statement that while she has "good days," chemotherapy also brought on tough days too. She also noted that her work brought her "a deep sense of joy."

On Sept. 17, Kate returned to royal duties, meeting with members of her team at the Centre for Early Childhood.

Middleton is reportedly planning to tend to "a handful" of duties throughout the rest of the year, according to The Times.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.