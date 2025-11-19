Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Andrew's daughters amid Jeffrey Epstein disaster: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton is reportedly extending quiet invitations to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for her annual Christmas celebration — a move that speaks volumes about her desire to keep the royal family close and connected this holiday season.

The claim comes from royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean, who says the Princess of Wales is making a deliberate effort to present a united front amid lingering controversies surrounding ex-Prince Andrew.

"Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received personal invitations for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ from Princess Catherine’s office," Sean claimed to Fox News Digital.

"This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say — very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot," said Sean. "Above all, yes, the royal family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year."

"This puts the sisters in a very difficult dilemma," Sean pointed out. "If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the center of attention."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. It’s understood there’s no official confirmation from any royal offices regarding attendance at this year’s festivities.

On Nov. 13, Kensington Palace announced that Kate, 43, will host her fifth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service on Dec. 5 at Westminster Abbey in London. This year’s theme is "love in all its forms."

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet will attend following her appointment as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, one of King Charles’ personal charities.

"This year, the service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms — whether it’s love within families, through friendships, across communities or through powerful moments of connection with strangers," read a palace statement quoted by People magazine.

"In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all – spanning generations, communities, cultures and faiths."

"As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness," the palace added. "The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence and joy."

Beatrice, 37, attended the concert last year.

The sisters remain in the midst of personal turmoil following their parents’ exile from royal life.

On Oct. 30, the king stripped Andrew of his royal titles. He also evicted him from Royal Lodge after weeks of pressure to act over the former Duke of York’s friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince shared the 30-room mansion near Windsor Castle with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. She is no longer styled as the Duchess of York and must now find a new home.

Beatrice and Eugenie retain their royal titles under King George V’s 1917 Letters Patent. As the daughters of a son of a sovereign, they remain princesses and are styled Her Royal Highness.

"Prince William is certainly in no mood to forgive and forget the scandal that Andrew and Sarah have brought forward," Sean said. "However, Catherine believes in not assigning blame. The idea is that the sisters would make a low-key entrance and show support."

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital there appears to be a "concerted effort" to include the sisters in royal functions after their father’s fall from grace.

"It’s almost a demonstration of acceptance toward them — a gesture meant to show there’s no ill will for anyone, with Andrew viewed as the ‘bad apple’ in this framing," Matta explained.

"Since the sisters have attended Kate’s carol service in past years and reportedly enjoy an easygoing relationship with their cousin William, it makes sense that the carol service would be easily slotted in to provide another venue to showcase that acceptance," said Matta.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Kate’s reported invite reflects a profound sense of duty — a deliberate effort to "preserve the institution."

"This demonstrates emotional support from the ever-caring and compassionate Princess Catherine," Fordwich said. "This recent gesture is more about a desire to keep the peace. Beatrice and Eugenie know they should remain on cordial terms with Princess Catherine, leaning into the ‘family brand’ to preserve their royal standing."

"It’s not so much a peace offering as a sign of respect for two women who continued royal duties while Kate and King Charles dealt with cancer last year," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "These two women have done nothing wrong and have remained loyal to the royal family. Kate recognizes that."

"It’s time now for the women in the royal family to be strong, make their voices heard and pull the family back together," Turner added.

Kate launched the "Together at Christmas" carol service in 2021 to honor those who went "above and beyond for others" during the coronavirus pandemic, People reported.

The event has since focused on individuals serving their communities across the U.K. This year, the princess aims to thank those who are "acting with love in their communities, contributing to a more cohesive, connected society."

"Despite the devastating allegations involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the sisters are standing tall and carrying on with a united royal front," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"Whether they will attend Princess Catherine’s Christmas carol service remains to be seen," Chard said. "I’m sure they will receive an invitation. My hunch is that Beatrice will attend, as she recently received a new patronage and has spoken publicly about the loneliness experienced during premature births. Out of the two sisters, Beatrice is more in the public eye."

Ongoing pressure has loomed over the palace to punish Andrew, 65, over new revelations about his friendship with Epstein and renewed attention on sexual abuse allegations by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Her posthumous memoir was published last month.

Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually abusing her on three separate occasions in 2001 when she was a teenager after Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her. While Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre's allegations and claimed he has no memory of meeting her, unearthed emails obtained by The Telegraph and Sky News appeared to cast doubt on his denials.

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. He was awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls and young women. Investigators ruled his death a suicide. That year, Andrew stepped back as a senior royal following a disastrous televised interview about his friendship with Epstein.

Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted in 2021 for helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by him. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Giuffre died in April at age 41.

Chard noted that the royal women are now more determined than ever to follow the late Queen Elizabeth II’s mantra — keep calm and carry on.

"Princess Catherine, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie share a complex but supportive friendship," Chard said.

"They’ve bonded over their shared experiences as royal moms, often laughing and swapping stories about parenting in the public eye. The Princess of Wales has reportedly found solidarity with her cousins-in-law, particularly after becoming a mom herself. Beatrice and Eugenie have been supportive of Princess Catherine, especially during her cancer treatment, attending royal events and offering companionship."

"But like any family, they’ve had their ups and downs," Chard continued. "Despite that, they’ve presented a united front on several occasions and supported each other through family health challenges. The sisters were sympathetic to Princess Catherine’s cancer journey, having also witnessed their mother’s health struggles."

"Overall, their relationship seems built on mutual respect, trust and a deep understanding of their unique roles within the royal family," Chard added.