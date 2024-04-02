Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis video newly marked with disclaimer by photo agency

Kate Middleton released her video sharing her cancer diagnosis to the world to a generally warm reception, but the clip is under new scrutiny.

Getty Images added a disclaimer to the video on their site, which was provided to the agency by Kensington Palace.

"EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy," the caption reads, along with the standard information about the clip being provided by the palace.

In a request for comment about the disclaimer, a spokesperson for Getty told Fox News Digital, "Getty Images includes a standard editors note to handout content provided by third party organizations."

KATE MIDDLETON CONSPIRACY THEORIES EXPLOITED BY RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN TO AMPLIFY AGENDA: UNIVERSITY

Representatives for Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Images and video from Middleton and the royals have been questioned ever since early March, when The Princess of Wales posted an altered photo of herself and her children for U.K. Mother’s Day, causing a worldwide frenzy.

The image was pulled from Getty and other agencies, like Reuters and The Associated Press, after people began to question the elements of the photo.

Middleton apologized a day after sharing the photo, writing on social media, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After the admission, Instagram put an "altered photo" label on the post as well.

On March 14, Phil Chetwynd, global news director of AFP, a leading photo agency, explained on an episode of the BBC's "The Media Show" that the palace was "absolutely not" a "trusted source" anymore.

The altered photo also sparked a flurry of speculation about Middleton’s whereabouts, as she had been absent from the public eye since Christmas.

It was announced in January that she underwent abdominal surgery, but with no sightings and the edited photo, conspiracy theories reached a fevered pitch.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On March 22, Middleton announced in a video message that she had been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery showed "cancer had been present." Kate did not elaborate on the form or extent of the cancer in her video.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," she continued. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Middleton and Prince William, as well as their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were absent from Easter services this past Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family were in attendance. The Easter appearance marked the first significant public appearance from the monarch, who is also dealing with a cancer diagnosis and scaling back his royal duties.