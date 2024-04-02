Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis video newly marked with disclaimer by photo agency

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis via video March 22

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton's diagnosis raises awareness of need for cancer screenings

Kate Middleton's diagnosis raises awareness of need for cancer screenings

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the need for cancer screenings as young as 30 years old after Kate Middleton announced her diagnosis and the rise of measles cases in the U.S.

Kate Middleton released her video sharing her cancer diagnosis to the world to a generally warm reception, but the clip is under new scrutiny.

Getty Images added a disclaimer to the video on their site, which was provided to the agency by Kensington Palace.

"EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy," the caption reads, along with the standard information about the clip being provided by the palace.

In a request for comment about the disclaimer, a spokesperson for Getty told Fox News Digital, "Getty Images includes a standard editors note to handout content provided by third party organizations."

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Getty images added a disclaimer to the video from Kate Middleton announcing her cancer diagnosis, stating, "This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy." (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

Representatives for Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Images and video from Middleton and the royals have been questioned ever since early March, when The Princess of Wales posted an altered photo of herself and her children for U.K. Mother’s Day, causing a worldwide frenzy.

The image was pulled from Getty and other agencies, like Reuters and The Associated Press, after people began to question the elements of the photo.

Middleton apologized a day after sharing the photo, writing on social media, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

AP issues photo kill warning with mark through picture of Kate Middleton and her kids

AP News issued a "photo kill" notice on a picture of Kate Middleton and her children she released to the public, one of several agencies to do so. (AP News)

After the admission, Instagram put an "altered photo" label on the post as well.

On March 14, Phil Chetwynd, global news director of AFP, a leading photo agency, explained on an episode of the BBC's "The Media Show" that the palace was "absolutely not" a "trusted source" anymore.

The altered photo also sparked a flurry of speculation about Middleton’s whereabouts, as she had been absent from the public eye since Christmas.

It was announced in January that she underwent abdominal surgery, but with no sightings and the edited photo, conspiracy theories reached a fevered pitch. 

Kate Middleton in a blue blazer looks serious as she speaks to someone

Middleton's absence from the public eye and the photo manipulation scandal spurred conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts. (Ian Vogler/Getty Images)

On March 22, Middleton announced in a video message that she had been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery showed "cancer had been present." Kate did not elaborate on the form or extent of the cancer in her video.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," she continued. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Middleton and Prince William, as well as their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were absent from Easter services this past Sunday.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, walking with Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis

Middleton was last seen publicly around Christmas, with Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Recently, the family missed Easter services. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Image)

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family were in attendance. The Easter appearance marked the first significant public appearance from the monarch, who is also dealing with a cancer diagnosis and scaling back his royal duties.

