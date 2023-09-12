Kate Middleton injured after jumping on trampoline with her kids

Kate Middleton made a surprise fashion statement during her latest royal appearance.

The Princess of Wales visited a male prison in Surrey, England, on Tuesday in support of an addiction charity and was seen with medical tape on her right hand.

According to People, Middleton injured her hand while playing on a trampoline with her children, Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5.

The outlet reported a spokesperson confirmed it is "a small injury, nothing serious."

KATE MIDDLETON WON OVER QUEEN ELIZABETH DESPITE CAMILLA’S INITIAL DISAPPROVAL, EXPERT CLAIMS

Fox News Digital reached out to Middleton’s representatives for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The bandage barely stood out, next to Middleton’s sharp navy blue pantsuit, paired with loose hair and simple jewelry, including her always stunning engagement ring from Prince William.

Middleton visited HMP High Down prison to learn how inmates and their families receive addiction support, and was shown what a family goes through during a normal visit to the jail, as part of her work with The Forward Trust.

The Forward Trust is an addiction charity that offers services to help people "break the cycles of addiction or crime," per its website.

Middleton became a patron of the charity in June 2021, and the charity's website states, "We are incredibly grateful to The Princess for her invaluable support in ensuring that more of the people and families access the help the need."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pictures of the injury come just a day after the 41-year-old joked about being competitive on the "Good, The Bad, & The Rugby" podcast, alongside Prince William, Princess Anne and the couple's cousin Mike Tindall.

Middleton joked "I’m not competitive at all," before revealing she and Prince William have never "actually managed to finish a game" while playing table tennis together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," she explained.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.