ENTERTAINMENT

Kate Middleton injured after jumping on trampoline with her kids

The Princess of Wales had bandages on her fingers as she visited a men's prison in support of an addiction charity

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert Video

Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen says the Princess of Wales is ‘the power behind the throne’ as she prepares to be a supportive queen consort for Prince William.

Kate Middleton made a surprise fashion statement during her latest royal appearance.

The Princess of Wales visited a male prison in Surrey, England, on Tuesday in support of an addiction charity and was seen with medical tape on her right hand.

According to People, Middleton injured her hand while playing on a trampoline with her children, Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5.

The outlet reported a spokesperson confirmed it is "a small injury, nothing serious."

Split screen of Kate Middleton walking and close up on injured hand

Kate Middleton told the press that the light bandage on her hand was from playing on a trampoline with her children. (Getty Images)

KATE MIDDLETON WON OVER QUEEN ELIZABETH DESPITE CAMILLA’S INITIAL DISAPPROVAL, EXPERT CLAIMS

Fox News Digital reached out to Middleton’s representatives for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton hurt her hand while playing with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on a trampoline. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The bandage barely stood out, next to Middleton’s sharp navy blue pantsuit, paired with loose hair and simple jewelry, including her always stunning engagement ring from Prince William.

Close up of Kate Middleton's hands, including ring and light medical tape

Medical tape can be seen on the fingers of Kate Middleton during her visit to a men's prison in support of an addiction charity. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Middleton visited HMP High Down prison to learn how inmates and their families receive addiction support, and was shown what a family goes through during a normal visit to the jail, as part of her work with The Forward Trust.

The Forward Trust is an addiction charity that offers services to help people "break the cycles of addiction or crime," per its website. 

Kate Middleton speaking with visitors in prison visit

Kate Middleton visits HMP High Down to learn about how The Forward Trust is supporting those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions. (Kin Cheung - Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton became a patron of the charity in June 2021, and the charity's website states, "We are incredibly grateful to The Princess for her invaluable support in ensuring that more of the people and families access the help the need."

The pictures of the injury come just a day after the 41-year-old joked about being competitive on the "Good, The Bad, & The Rugby" podcast, alongside Prince William, Princess Anne and the couple's cousin Mike Tindall.

Kate Middleton walking in navy blue pantsuit with injured hand

The Princess of Wales recently joked about being competitive with Prince William on the podcast "The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby." (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Middleton joked "I’m not competitive at all," before revealing she and Prince William have never "actually managed to finish a game" while playing table tennis together. 

"It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," she explained. 

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

