Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is 'uber competitive' at beer pong and table tennis

Prince William and Princess Kate appeared on a podcast with Princess Anne and Mike Tindall

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert Video

Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen says the Princess of Wales is ‘the power behind the throne’ as she prepares to be a supportive queen consort for Prince William.

Kate Middleton has a competitive side.

Princess Kate appeared on the podcast "The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby" alongside Prince William, Princess Anne and the couple's cousin Mike Tindall, where the group spoke about Middleton's competitive nature.

"I'm not going to say you're uber competitive," Tindall joked before giving a nod that showed he was being sarcastic.

Princess Kate responded, "I'm not competitive at all."

KATE MIDDLETON BEAMS AS SHE CHEERS ON ENGLAND AT RUGBY WORLD CUP MATCH IN FRANCE

kate middleton smiles at rugby world cup

Princess Kate of Wales has a competitive side, the royal family revealed during a recent podcast episode. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"I've seen her play beer pong!" Tindall added.

Princess Kate went on to reveal that she and Prince William have never "actually managed to finish a game" while playing table tennis together. "It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," she explained.

Prince William noted it ends up being about "who can out-mental each other."

The couple's competitive nature has seemingly been passed down to their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "Just a little bit, I would suggest," Princess Anne chimed in during the conversation.

Princess Kate attends a sports game

Princess Kate and Prince William have never finished a game of table tennis due to their competitiveness. (Getty Images)

"What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments," Kate answered, adding that "they are growing and trying out different sports."

"They're obviously still really young," she continued. "It's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."

Prince William looks disappointed in stares to his left; split, Kate Middleton laughs and looks to her right; inset: circle of the royals with their three children

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (Chris Jackson/Comic Relief/Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte, 8, plays soccer and rugby — neither of which were sports options when Middleton was in school. "Charlotte's playing both the sports now, and it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now," Kate explained.

Princess Kate traveled to France to cheer on England in the first round of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. The team played Argentina.

Middleton serves as the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. England was victorious over Argentina with a final score of 27-10.

Princess Kate talks to English rugby players

Princess Kate attended England's first rugby match in Rugby World Cup 2023 on Saturday. (Getty Images)

