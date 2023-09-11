Kate Middleton is 'uber competitive' at beer pong and table tennis

Kate Middleton has a competitive side.

Princess Kate appeared on the podcast "The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby" alongside Prince William, Princess Anne and the couple's cousin Mike Tindall, where the group spoke about Middleton's competitive nature.

"I'm not going to say you're uber competitive," Tindall joked before giving a nod that showed he was being sarcastic.

Princess Kate responded, "I'm not competitive at all."

"I've seen her play beer pong!" Tindall added.

Princess Kate went on to reveal that she and Prince William have never "actually managed to finish a game" while playing table tennis together. "It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," she explained.

Prince William noted it ends up being about "who can out-mental each other."

The couple's competitive nature has seemingly been passed down to their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "Just a little bit, I would suggest," Princess Anne chimed in during the conversation.

"What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments," Kate answered, adding that "they are growing and trying out different sports."

"They're obviously still really young," she continued. "It's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."

Princess Charlotte, 8, plays soccer and rugby — neither of which were sports options when Middleton was in school. "Charlotte's playing both the sports now, and it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now," Kate explained.

Princess Kate traveled to France to cheer on England in the first round of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. The team played Argentina.

Middleton serves as the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. England was victorious over Argentina with a final score of 27-10.

