Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kate Middleton is speaking out months after being hospitalized for abdominal surgery, breaking her silence after weeks of speculation regarding her health.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, thanked supporters in a post to social media, which included a picture of the royal seated and surrounded by her children: Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. The photograph was taken by Prince William, although it's not clear when.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," she wrote.

KATE MIDDLETON SPOTTED FOR FIRST TIME SINCE JANUARY HOSPITALIZATION

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C," she added. The United Kingdom celebrates the holiday on a different date than the United States.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Middleton's statement comes at an opportune time; conspiracy theories had mounted about her surgery and whereabouts after not being seen publicly since December.

A spokesperson for Middleton previously commented on the rumors, telling Fox News Digital at the end of February, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Middleton's first public outing was captured by photographers last week, as the royal was seen being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

On Jan. 17, the palace first shared she'd been hospitalized.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement said.

Recommendations from her medical team indicated that the princess would likely not resume public duties until Easter, later this month.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the original statement continued. "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Middleton returned home after a nearly two-week stay on Jan. 29.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the statement read. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Her visit coincided with that of King Charles III, who was undergoing treatment for his prostate. The palace later shared that during his procedure, cancer had been detected.