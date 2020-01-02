Kate Hudson reveals weight, isn't 'impressed'

Even Kate Hudson put on a little extra weight around the holidays.

The "Almost Famous" star took to Instagram on Thursday to discuss her weight and her fitness plan.

"It's January second, 2020," Hudson said in the video. "I wasn't impressed. But that's OK because I know how to do this."

Hudson, 40, then explained that she was going to show followers what she does "to stay on track," by following a routine from Weight Watchers.

She explains that she consumes celery juice and coffee, both cost her zero points on the diet's scale.

Next, Hudson steps on a scale, revealing that she weighs 135.9 pounds.

"So, post holiday, I'm basically 136... I always round up," she writes in the video. "Ideal weight for me [is] 125."

"I'm gonna say 3-5lbs is mostly water and I'm a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I'm lean," she wrote. "Important for people to understand that! Weight in muscle is a happy number!"

Hudson then showcased her lunch, shrimp with sherry vinegar and garlic, again costing her zero points.

Following her meal, Hudson exercised for 30 minutes.

Hudson is very open about her life as a mother as well.

In November, the actress told Women's Health about the "mistakes" she makes as a mom.

"I make mistakes all the time. I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” said Hudson. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f—king supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.”