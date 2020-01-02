Robin Williams' daughter Zelda matches with Genie while using Disney character Instagram filter

Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, got a sweet surprise while using Instagram.

The app recently released a new filter that pairs users with an iconic Disney character, reading "Which Disney are you?" before cycling through several characters, eventually landing on one.

When Williams, also an actress, used the filter, she was matched with Genie from 1992's "Aladdin," famously voiced by her father.

ROBIN WILLIAMS' SON NAMES FIRSTBORN CHILD AFTER LATE FATHER

ROBIN WILLIAMS' DAUGHTER ZELDA OPENS UP ABOUT HER LATE FATHER: 'THESE WEEKS ARE THE HARDEST FOR ME'

The 30-year-old laughed out loud and captioned the video: "Welp..."

She shared the 6-second clip to Twitter, as well, writing "Y'all..." in the caption.

Zelda Williams is one of the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star's three children, alongside Cody, 28, and Zak, 36.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robin died in 2014 at the age of 63.