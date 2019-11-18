Kate Hudson on struggles, triumphs of motherhood: 'I make mistakes all the time'

Kate Hudson is opening up about motherhood.

The actress and fashion designer, 40, spoke with Women's Health, saying that some days are great, but others not so much.

“I make mistakes all the time. I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” says Hudson. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f—king supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.”

Hudson has three children: Ryder, 15, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 13 months.

“What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can,” Hudson explained.

Hudson shares Ryder with her ex-husband and frontman of the Black Crowes, Chris Robinson, Bingham with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy and Rani with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

Of co-parenting, Hudson said: "You’ve got to drop the ego. Some people meet, have kids, and end up not being able to figure it out."

The "Almost Famous" star also admitted that her self-care time often involves traveling with her children.

"I go away with (them), usually to our ranch in Colorado,” she said. “I sit and look out at the mountains. My doctor says I should be going away on my own, but I’ll do that when my kids are a little bit older.”

Hudson has a famous mother herself in actress Goldie Hawn, who raised Hudson and her actor brothers, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, with Kurt Russell.