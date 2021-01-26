Kate Hudson belts out original tune from upcoming movie 'Music' directed by Sia

Kate Hudson is showing off her vocal chops.

The 41-year-old actress is set to star as Zu in the upcoming movie musical "Music," which was directed and co-written by the singer Sia, who also penned the flick's songs.

The film will follow Hudson's Zu, a newly sober drug dealer who learns that she is the guardian of her orphaned half-sister who is on the autism spectrum.

Among the movie's musical numbers is a solo for Hudson, also called "Music," which debuted today.

In a video shared on YouTube by Sia, Hudson stands on a stage in a room covered in a decorative grey, red and blue pattern, very similar to the Asian-influenced outfit she wears as she sings.

While the actress belts out the original tune, a few of the film's other stars make appearances in the clip as well.

Star and dancer Maddie Ziegler takes center stage, as she often does in Sia's projects, while dancer Beto Calvillo and singer-actress Mary Kay Place also appear.

"Music is the soothing saint / Use me to feel all your pain / I'm all yours," croons Hudson. "These syllables are daffodils and dollar bills / From the bottom of my heart to you, poor soul."

Zu continues to sing to her sister, Ziegler's character Music: "With each note you know, each chord, each crescendo, I won't let you down / we're together now."

Throughout the clip, Ziegler's character looks pleased to be dancing with Calvillo as Place watches them twirl until he disappears with the "Baby Boy" singer and Hudson hits sky-high notes.

Just then, a disappointed Music sees Place and Calvillo ride across the room on a bicycle as they wave goodbye and disappear behind a curtain.

Ziegler's character then joins Hudson's on stage and they embrace as the song comes to a close.

Hudson has shown off her singing chops before, sharing a handful of videos on social media, as well as belting out numbers in the movie "Nine" and the television show "Glee."

"Music," due out on PVOD on Feb. 12, has drawn criticism for casing the 18-year-old Ziegler to play an autistic person, rather than using an actor who suffers from the condition themselves. The singer has defended the casting, insisting "it's not a documentary."

The flick also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Juliette Lewis, Tig Notaro, Ben Schwartz and Hector Elizondo.