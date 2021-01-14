Kate Hudson discusses 'estrangement' from father's family: 'Family relationships are challenging'

Kate Hudson's family may be famous, but that doesn't mean they go without struggles.

The Oscar nominee is daughter to actress Goldie Hawn and singer Bill Hudson, though her parents split just a few years after she was born. Hudson was largely raised by her mother and Kurt Russell, Hawn's longtime partner.

Another famous member of the family is Kate's brother Oliver, with whom, she hosts the "Sibling Revelry" podcast.

The two made headlines last week when they addressed their estranged father and his family.

KATE HUDSON HOPES TO RECONNECT WITH ESTRANGED FATHER, SIBLINGS IN 2021

"We're sitting here like we have the best family, like we're so great. And yet, we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings," Kate, 41, said in the podcast. "So I've been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

Outside of Oliver, Hudson has a number of siblings. Bill has three other children -- Emily, Zachary and Lalania -- from other relationships while Hawn, 75, and Russell, 69, share a 34-year-old son, Wyatt. Russell also has a son, Boston, 40, from a past relationship.

KATE HUDSON SAYS SHE'S A 'STRICT' MOM, HAS 'NO TOLERANCE' FOR THIS ONE THING

Now, Hudson has addressed her comments during an appearance on the "Today" show and admitted she didn't realize it would "get that much pickup" in the public eye.

"We talk about how close we all are, and then it kind of hit me, like, we don't talk to our other siblings, we should probably give them a call," said the actress, referencing how famously close she is with Oliver and their mother.

"Family relationships are challenging, and I think one of the things I've loved about doing this podcast with Oliver is realizing that everybody in every situation, no matter where you come from or what situation it is, it's so relatable and family is everything and it informs everything that we are and the hope is that you can connect," Kate shared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, she pointed out that while she believes that "family is everything," she also understands that not every family is made up of the same parts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But I also love that we also talk about how sometimes, you know, estrangement is real, the family complexity is real and it's okay if you create your own family, that blood doesn't always have to be thicker than water, but if you could make the blood connect, then that's a great thing but it doesn't have to be everything," noted the "Almost Famous" star.