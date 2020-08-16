Chris D'Elia replaced by Tig Notaro in upcoming Netflix movie following sexual misconduct allegations

Following allegations of sexual misconduct, comedian Chris D’Elia will be replaced in post-production of a new Zack Snyder movie by fellow comedian Tig Notaro.

D’Elia was recently dropped by CAA following multiple sexual harassment allegations made against him, which the 40-year-old comic has denied. Now it seems he’s being removed from a role he already shot in Snyder’s Netflix movie “Army of the Dead.” The film focuses on a group of post-apocalyptic mercenaries who brave the quarantine zone of Las Vegas in order to pull off an unlikely heist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film wrapped principal photography last year and was in the midst of post-production when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down most major Hollywood productions. In light of the allegations, the outlet reports that D’Elia’s part will be edited out by way of a combination of reshoots and CG/green screen effects to give Notaro his part.

Notaro, meanwhile, has recently stepped up her acting game thanks to starring in her own show, “One Mississippi,” as well as a small role on “Star Trek: Discovery.” The cancer survivor shot to fame thanks to her unconventional standup, which previously earned her two Grammy nominations. She’ll co-star alongside Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win are also in the cast.

D’Elia continues to deny reports after several women came forward sparked by an accuser who shared screenshots of emails she claims to have exchanged with him between 2014 and 2016 that began when she was just 16.

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia told TMZ in a statement last month.

“All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me," he said.

The stand-up comic added: "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."