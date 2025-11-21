Mark Wahlberg's kids mock his movie roles during family night, joke he could 'never beat Jason Bourne'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Wahlberg's kids are now at the age where they like to make fun of their dad's movie roles.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Wahlberg said he already expects his four kids to make fun of him as he plays an on-screen dad scrambling to make an international vacation work for his family.

"I do enjoy watching a movie with them and we'll watch 'Family Plan' together as a family this weekend and they will make fun and they'll imitate me," Wahlberg said.

"The thing that I enjoy most is the imitations, right. Them making fun because they'll get up and they'll actually perform and they crack each other up, which makes me laugh to no end," he added.

The actor — the youngest of nine Wahlberg siblings, including "Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg — shares four children with his wife, Rhea Durham: Ella, 22; Michael, 19; Brendan, 17; and Grace, 15.

Wahlberg said his four kids love to bring out the Boston accent and share which characters they believe would "kick his a--." A popular on-screen character that the Wahlberg kids believe would dominate their dad on-screen is Jason Bourne.

Jason Bourne is a former CIA assassin portrayed by Matt Damon in the Jason Bourne movie franchise.

"Well, they do a little bit of the Boston, they do a bit of 'the angry dad,' you know, they do a little bit of everything. They do a lil' bit of, oh, I think I'm tough, and you know. They talk about all the other characters in movies that would kick my a--, you know, and they're talking about, 'Dad, you can never beat Jason Bourne, you can never beat this one.' You know, it just, it's endless. It's endless, and I, I enjoy it thoroughly," Wahlberg said.

The hardest part for Wahlberg about raising teenagers and young adults has been giving them enough freedom, but not too much where they might make choices they "regret."

"Trying not to give them enough leeway to kind of figure things out for themselves, but not enough that they're going to actually do something that they are going to regret. And you know, I know better than anybody, all that stuff that stays with you," Wahlberg said.

"We want to make sure that they are going live up to their full potential and just trying to raise them the right way. But most importantly, being an example. To be an example, to go out there and walk the walk. I'm trying to pursue a relationship with God, live a purpose-filled life, you know, continue to make amends. If I could go back and do a lot of things differently, of course I would, I can't, so all I can do now is continue to try to touch people, inspire people and make sure that I use the talents and gifts that have been given to me to help others. So, I just want the best for them. And you know obviously, kids grow up, they make mistakes. Hopefully they don't make too many bad choices, but you know," Wahlberg said.

"The Family Plan 2" is the sequel to the first movie that was released in 2023. Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colleti and Van Crosby reprise their roles in the film. "Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington will join the cast for the newest movie.

Wahlberg explained how he's able to balance being and playing a dad on-screen – with the jam-packed actions scenes that are expected in the sequel.

"Well, really always focusing on the dad aspect. I think that's the thing that's much more relatable. Look, we've got bigger, better action, better backdrop, you know, these really glamorous locations. But it comes down to again, it's a character-driven movie where people can relate to the family dynamic. And also there's a lot of humor that comes from that," Wahlberg said.

He continued, "We captured a tone in the first one and we've elevated it in the second one where it's relatable to the entire family. And people really can see themselves in these characters and it's just fun for everybody, you know. Adults are loving the movie, kids are feeling like they're getting to see something that's, you know, maybe, you know, I wouldn't say inappropriate, but you know it's definitely edgier for the kids, which is great."

"The Family Plan 2" premiered globally on Apple TV on Nov. 21.

