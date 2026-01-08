Kate Hudson addresses criticism from real family behind her new movie 'Song Sung Blue'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Hudson is responding to criticism regarding her latest movie.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress addressed the recent controversy surrounding her new movie, "Song Sung Blue," which tells the story of the real-life husband-and-wife duo who made up the Neil Diamond tribute band, Lightning & Thunder.

"Honestly, I don’t even know — out of respect for our filmmakers, I’m not the right person to speak to it," Hudson told the outlet.

In the film, Hudson portrayed Claire "Thunder" Sardina while Hugh Jackman played Mike "Lightning" Sardina, and though the movie was a critical success, Mike's real-life children, Michael Jr. and Angelina, had many issues with it.

The two spoke with the Daily Mail in December 2025 about their problems with the production, telling the outlet they were paid $30,000 to consult on the film, with Mike Jr. also asserting that he was "purposely cut out of the film."

"Every interview that those monsters have been on on national television don't even mention my existence at all, even though I was the most prevalent force in my father's life, even when I wasn't in Wisconsin, because I'm his only son," he said of Jackman and Hudson.

Angelina added that while the movie told "a beautiful story," it does not reflect what really happened, noting, "I guess that's what's upsetting because it's a lie."

While Mike Jr. and Angelina are upset with the end product, their stepmother, Claire — who married Mike Sr. at the Wisconsin State Fair in 1994 — and her two children from a prior marriage, Dayna and Rachel, have been supportive.

"I want the true story out there, and I want it used with truth, with dignity, and I want retribution," Mike Jr. said. "I want retribution from NBCUniversal [and other parties involved], not just for me, for my father, for me, and for my little sister — my father's true descendants — because they screwed us over.

"Everybody thinks it's such a wonderful film, it's so touching," he added. "It's all lies. And it steals all the hard work that my father put in his entire life so that Claire, Rachel and Dayna can soak up a massive paycheck."

While Hudson did not comment on what Mike Jr. had to say, she expressed gratitude for getting to meet Claire and have her involved in the movie.

"I’m so happy that I got to know Claire, who’s such a wonderful woman, and she’s so happy with the movie," she said.

Hudson has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her leading role in the movie, which was released in December 2025.

