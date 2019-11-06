Kat Von D addresses backlash over new blackout tattoo

Kat Von D is facing backlash over her latest tattoo.

The famous tattoo artist, 37, recently revealed her new blackout tattoo on social media. The new ink looks exactly what it sounds like—her forearm is completely black, covering all previous tattoos on her arm, but has some geometric patterns carved out.

She shared a video of her newest ink on Instagram.

Blackout tattoos have been an ongoing trend since 2016, thanks to Chester Lee, a tattoo artist from Singapore who started the craze.

Blackout tattoos are liked by tattoo fanatics because of their minimalistic aesthetic and ability to cover up unwanted, old tattoos.

Fans took to expressing their own opinions on Instagram, some positive and some negative.

"It looks SO GOOD," one user wrote.

"Don't like blacked out tattoos but this is amazing," another fan commented.

"Nobody else thinks it's stupid when someone black out there arm or leg," a fan questioned.

"Why would you do that your skin is so pretty why would you cover it up with black ink like that?" another user wrote, adding, "No hate though I'm just curious."

Another critiqued: "That is horrid, but to each their own."

The makeup artist took to responding in her own comments, stating: "PS. it’s all good if you don’t like my tattoo, because I do! I had so many old crappy tattoos that over the years I tried lasering, then covered up that it just felt like a blurry mess. Having it all blacked out so beautifully looks so clean and smooth and I love that! It’s not for everybody, but I’m just so grateful that artists like @hoode215 exist and are masters of their craft!"

She then went on to make a second Instagram post, with a more in-depth caption on expressing her opinions to the negative reactions she's gotten to her blackout tattoo.

"Having been in the tattoo industry for the greater part of my life, I’ve seen countless tattoos of all types of styles — but NEVER have I felt inspired to tell anyone 'that’s ugly' or 'you’re stupid,'" Von D wrote. "But even though tattoos are an outward expression, they really aren’t for anyone else other than the person wearing it."

"I do love sharing and giving the world a window into aspects of my life — especially when it involves something/someone that inspires me," she added. "But just because I choose to share my experiences, it shouldn’t be an invitation for such negativity."

She then went on to clarify all of the 'concerns' she's gotten via the comment section.

"So, to respond to a lot of the noise that clogged up my comment section in my last post: No, it doesn’t matter that you don’t like the way my arm looks. To each their own. No, this isn’t bad for my health [but thank you for caring!] When done correctly, tattoos don’t penetrate passed (sic) the second dermis layer of skin. During the healing process, our skin naturally filters out any excess pigment through our pores. And no, there is no lead, plastics, toxins in the professional-grade tattoo pigments that we use. Nowadays you can even find vegan-friendly pigments that works just as well, too. No, this isn’t a lazy attempt at a coverup. It actually takes an extremely skilled artist that specializes in blacking out tattoos."

"Before you label something “ugly” or “horrible” try to remember that beauty is subjective. Your idea of a dream tattoo, might be someone else’s idea of a nightmare," she stated.