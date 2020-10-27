Kim Kardashian stuns in bikini in honor of 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian showed off her killer figure in a bikini to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star had her milestone birthday on Oct. 21 and continued the celebrations this week with a family trip to an undisclosed beach location.

Kardashian shared pictures on Monday posing in a nude color thong bikini, a Louis Vuitton bandana, and large sunglasses while she frolicked in the ocean.

“This is 40!” the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the photos.

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS THE O.J. SIMPSON MURDER TRIAL ‘TORE MY FAMILY APART’

Her sister Kendall Jenner commented, “Sure is!”

Several of Kardashian’s celebrity friends also chimed in with praise.

Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban commented, “Looks better than 39!!”

“Yes ma’am!!😍😍😍,” Kimora Lee Simmons said.

KIM KARDASHIAN GETS EMOTIONAL RECALLING SCARY 2016 GUNPOINT ROBBERY IN PARIS

Paris Hilton wrote, “Stunning Birthday Babe!! 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Yep‼️” Lala Anthony added.

“that’s 40 for me too. Hbd 👑💕 !” Emily Ratajkowski said.

KIM KARDASHIAN WAS WARNED WORKING WITH TRUMP WOULD DAMAGE HER REPUTATION, REFUSES TO BADMOUTH HIM

Kardashian celebrated her birthday early in order to tape a special for E! Network.

Her siblings and her mother, Kris Jenner, threw her a surprise party that was modeled after all of the birthdays the SKIMS founder had in the past.

“You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos,” Kardashian shared on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: “Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40.”