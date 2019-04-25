'Karate Kid' star William Zabka had to be removed from Disneyland after he was surrounded by fans

William Zabka, one of the stars of “The Karate Kid,” revealed one of his most intense fan experiences after his villainous turn in the 1984 martial arts classic.

Zabka, who portrayed Johnny Lawrence in the original “Karate Kid” film, its 1986 sequel, and currently stars in the YouTube Premium series “Cobra Kai,” recalled a time he visited Disneyland shortly after the first movie hit the big screen nearly 35 years ago.

“That was the day that it dawned on me that this movie got big,” Zabka said on PEOPLE Now on Wednesday.

“I was there with a bunch of my buddies. I got surrounded and somebody said, ‘There’s the guy from ‘Karate Kid!’ And it turned into one of those things where they had to take me out of Disneyland.”

Zabka’s co-star, Ralph Macchio, also shared his own interesting run-in with “Karate Kid” fans.

Macchio – "Karate Kid"'s Daniel LaRusso – explained that a couple years after the movie was released, he was living on a small Caribbean island that had no electricity.

“Kids were doing the ‘Crane,’” Macchio said, referring to his character’s iconic stance from the series. “I’m like, ‘How do you know what that is? There’s no television here.’ And that was pretty amazing.”

Zabka and Macchio both reprise their roles in “Cobra Kai,” which is available for streaming on YouTube Premium.