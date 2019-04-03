Disneyland Star Wars park visitors will be given bathroom passes to use while waiting in line

Disneyland may be known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but there’s nothing happy about waiting in a long line — especially when that line is several hours long and you have to use the bathroom.

For the grand opening of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on May 31, the resort is releasing a bathroom pass for visitors who find themselves in what is anticipated to be a long wait to experience the ride.

The new bathroom pass allows riders to leave the line, head to the restroom, and then re-enter through the FastPass line where they’ll wait in a holding area for the rest of their party. The bathroom pass – a lanyard with the Queue Re-Entry Pass attached — will be given to the rider by a Disney employee. The pass will be available to customers in the Smugglers Run line when it opens and at the Rise of the Resistance queue when the second Galaxy’s Edge attraction debuts later this year.

Disneyland hopes that the pass will better serve riders who may be waiting in lines that could be as long as six-hours on opening day, according to estimates by Touring Plans. The Orange County Register reports that riders waited in six-hour queues when Disney’s Avatar Flight of Passage opened in May 2017.

In addition to the new bathroom pass, Disneyland said they plan to offer entertainment, mobile app games, and snacks for people waiting in line for Smugglers Run.