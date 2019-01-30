Expand / Collapse search
Man strikes Mr. Miyagi 'Karate Kid' pose before stealing purse, cops say

Nicole Darrah
A man was caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing someone's purse after he broke out a signature post from "The Karate Kid" at a gas station in South Carolina on Saturday.

An alleged thief took some cues from Hollywood when he broke out a signature pose from "The Karate Kid" before stealing someone's purse, according to police.

The man was spotted on surveillance video at a BP gas station in Swansea, South Carolina on Saturday, striking the "unique," but familiar stance.

"As you'll see in the screen shots this subject likes to perform Mr Miyagi's Crane Technique made famous by Daniel LaRusso in the All Valley Under 18 Karate Championship," police said.

"As you'll see in the screen shots this subject likes to perform Mr Miyagi's Crane Technique made famous by Daniel LaRusso in the All Valley Under 18 Karate Championship," the Swansea Police Department wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

The wannabe karate master is spotted making the iconic one-legged pose from the 1984 movie in two different directions near a gas pump next to his car.

Investigators said on Tuesday that thanks to the public's help, the man was positively identified and that warrants are forthcoming.

Investigators later wrote online Tuesday that thanks to the public's help, the man was positively identified and that warrants are forthcoming.

