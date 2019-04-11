YouTube TV gets hefty price hike

Good and bad news, YouTube TV subscribers.

YouTube is adding nine new channels to its live TV service. But it's also raising prices. Previously priced at $39.99 a month, YouTube TV now costs $49.99 a month. Those billed through Apple, meanwhile, will be charged $54.99 per month.

The price hike went into effect Wednesday for new members. Existing subscribers will see the new rate on their bills after May 13.

As a silver lining, YouTube is adding Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and MotorTrend to the service. The company also plans to add OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network later this year. You can also now subscribe to Epix through YouTube TV for an extra charge.

In a statement, YouTube TV VP of Product Management Christian Oestlien said the company is raising prices "to keep bringing you the best service possible."

YouTube TV earned an "excellent" rating in PCMag's review earlier this year. We praised its "excellent lineup of sports and news channels," "robust and easy-to-use DVR features," and "intuitive user interface." On the down side, we noted it was missing some popular channels, but the additions announced this week should help with that.

YouTube TV isn't the only video streaming service to get more expensive as of late. AT&T recently raised the price of its DirecTV Now service by $10. Hulu in January also gave its live TV plan a $5 price hike, and Netflix that same month raised prices by $1 to $2 across the board.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.