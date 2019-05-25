Kanye West's story about his late mother will bring you to tears

In a preview of David Letterman’s interview with Kanye West, which begins streaming next Friday, May 31, the musician’s wife Kim Kardashian West, tweeted a clip of him sharing a touching memory of his mother, Donda, who died in 2007 after a surgical procedure.

While his wife looks on smiling, West answers Letterman’s question about the memory of his mother.

“This would have been the funnest time of her life,” he says, “to have those kids running around that house, and being able to buy them toys. I remember my mother bought me a bear that was multicolored, and I was very into [Japanese artist] Takashi Murakami at the time of [my] third album, ‘Graduation,’ so she bought it and said ‘That kinda feels like Murakami.’ And then I was sorta like ‘I don’t want that, it ain’t no Takashi Murakami bear.’ [Laughter] And then she passed a few weeks after and I did everything I could to find that bear and place that bear on top of all the Takashi Murakami stuff I had in the house.

“But she’s here with us,” he concludes, “and guiding us.”

In the interview, West also talks about music, fashion, his spat with Drake and, inevitably, his support of President Trump. The interview begins streaming on Netflix May 31st.