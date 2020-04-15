Kanye West says he's 'definitely voting' in the 2020 election: 'We know who I’m voting on'

Kanye West takes politics seriously and will be exercising his right to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

The 42-year-old rapper revealed in a new interview with GQ magazine for its May issue that he will "not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color."

West explained that he will vote not because of his race or socio-economic status but rather because of how he feels about each candidates' policies — right now the race is between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic candidate.

“I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on," West said. “Both my parents were freedom fighters, and they used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn’t drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn’t eat from."

“They didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on," the Yeezy designer added.

West has been an outspoken supporter of Trump during his 2016 campaign and his presidency and has faced backlash from both his inner circle and fans.

“I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here! 'Jesus Is King' was No. 1!” he said.

“I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway?” West continued. “That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?”

Meanwhile, West previously admitted in the WSJ Magazine in March that he didn't vote in 2016 and was not even registered at that time.

"I'm a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?" he explained. "It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.'"

The Grammy-winner said he doesn't believe in putting labels on anyone, even himself. "Everything is about putting people in their place. Classism, protectionism — not just racism," he said. "Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear."

In October 2019, West met with Trump at the White House. The pair discussed mental health, prison reform, gun control, institutional racism and tax cuts.