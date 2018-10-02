Kanye West says he’s traveling to Africa to finish new album

Rapper Kanye West announced he will be traveling to Africa to record his ninth album, “Yandhi,” after pushing back the release date.

West, 41, told “TMZ Live” that he was pushing the album release date to Friday, November 23 after he “didn’t finish” it on time. The album was slated to be released on Saturday, September 29.

“I started incorporating sounds that you never heard before and pushing and having concepts that people don’t talk about,” West said, according to Rolling Stone. “We have concepts talking about body-shaming and women being looked down upon for how many people that they slept with. It’s just a full Ye album and those five albums I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation and now the alien Ye is fully back in mode… We’re going to Africa in two weeks to record. I felt this energy when I was in Chicago. I felt the roots. We have to go to what is known as Africa.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also tweeted “Yandhi” would be released on Nov. 23, Black Friday, and it was “worth the wait.”

The rapper also clarified his comments calling to “abolish” the 13th Amendment from the U.S. Constitution. He said he “misspoke” in his recent tweet about the 13th Amendment, which largely banned "slavery and involuntary servitude."

“Abolish was the wrong language. I misspoke by saying abolish. Amend is the right language,” West said, noting that “there’s power in words.”

“What’s beautiful about our Constitution is we can amend it,” he added.

A number of celebrities, including “Captain America” star Chris Evans slammed the tweets.

West made headlines this weekend following his appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” He delivered a speech defending his support for President Trump at the end of his appearance on the sketch comedy show while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. He was booed by audience members when he delivered the speech but was praised by Trump.

“Like many, I don’t watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great, He’s leading the charge!” Trump tweeted.



