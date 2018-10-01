Kanye West reveals he reached out to Colin Kaepernick to organize White House visit with Donald Trump

Kanye West revealed that he extended an olive branch to NFL outcast Colin Kaepernick to arrange a White House meet-up with President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been calling Colin this morning reaching him so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that ‘sons of b------‘ statement, and we can be on the same page,” the G.O.O.D Music label head told Harvey Levin on "TMZ Live" Monday while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Trump has criticized Kaepernick since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality, an act the President deemed disrespectful to the flag and military veterans.

When pressed with the question of whether he should give up on a person who is growing when they are unrelenting in their ideas, West leaned into Levin and issued a stern response.

“I love it. You asked me the perfect question. You set me up to win,” he began. “We never give up on anyone. We never give up on anyone.”

West continued: “Now, let me even make that more positive. We move forward, we give love, we keep going, we keep having the conversation until the conversation turns to love. We keep going.”

West was booed by audience members when he delivered a pro-Trump speech on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. However, he received praise from Trump who wrote on Twitter, “He’s leading the charge!”