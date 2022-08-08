Kanye West roasts Pete Davidson after his breakup with Kim Kardashian: 'DEAD AT AGE 28'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kanye West has entered the chat.

After a busy weekend for the Kardashian family, the rapper and soon-to-be ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, West took to Instagram to recognize the demise of Pete Davidson and Kardashian's nine-month relationship.

Never one to conceal his feelings, West posted a fake cover from "The New York Times" declaring Skete Davidson, the nickname West had for Pete, as "dead at age 28."

West's dislike and discomfort with Kardashian and Davidson's relationship has been hostile and cumbersome since the beginning.

The "Jesus Walks" artist has shared a plethora of since deleted rants about their relationship, even earning himself a suspension from the social platform.

West's obsession with the relationship seemingly stems from his disinterest in getting a divorce.

In a previously deleted Instagram post made by the rapper of Kardashian and Davidson spending Valentines together, West wrote, "I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY."

The couple share four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Meanwhile, Davidson, who is currently filming a movie in Australia, was photographed wearing a shirt that reads, "What... I feel like s--t," the day after rumors swirled that he and Kardashian were over.

Davidson has not commented on West's Instagram post.

Fans have taken to Ye's comment section, with a mix of reactions.

One wrote, "YE IS BACK I REPEAT YE IS BACK" while another commented, "take this down god. you're free to rise above."