Kanye West roasts Pete Davidson after his breakup with Kim Kardashian: 'DEAD AT AGE 28'

The 'Jesus Walks' rapper trolled Kim Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, with a fake obituary as he returns to Instagram

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Kanye West has entered the chat.

After a busy weekend for the Kardashian family, the rapper and soon-to-be ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, West took to Instagram to recognize the demise of Pete Davidson and Kardashian's nine-month relationship.

Never one to conceal his feelings, West posted a fake cover from "The New York Times" declaring Skete Davidson, the nickname West had for Pete, as "dead at age 28."

West's dislike and discomfort with Kardashian and Davidson's relationship has been hostile and cumbersome since the beginning.

Kanye West resumed his Instagram antics by posting this fake obituary of Pete Davidson from "The New York Times."

Kanye West resumed his Instagram antics by posting this fake obituary of Pete Davidson from "The New York Times." (Instagram)

The "Jesus Walks" artist has shared a plethora of since deleted rants about their relationship, even earning himself a suspension from the social platform.

West's obsession with the relationship seemingly stems from his disinterest in getting a divorce.

In a previously deleted Instagram post made by the rapper of Kardashian and Davidson spending Valentines together, West wrote, "I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been in the middle of a divorce since the reality star filed in February 2021. West has made his dislike for Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson well known.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been in the middle of a divorce since the reality star filed in February 2021. West has made his dislike for Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson well known. (Getty Images)

The couple share four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Meanwhile, Davidson, who is currently filming a movie in Australia, was photographed wearing a shirt that reads, "What... I feel like s--t," the day after rumors swirled that he and Kardashian were over.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month relationship last week.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month relationship last week. (Getty Images)

Davidson has not commented on West's Instagram post.

Fans have taken to Ye's comment section, with a mix of reactions.

One wrote, "YE IS BACK I REPEAT YE IS BACK" while another commented, "take this down god. you're free to rise above."

Kanye West was met with comments after posting a fake "New York Times" front page to his Instagram, which acknowledges the demise of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship.

Kanye West was met with comments after posting a fake "New York Times" front page to his Instagram, which acknowledges the demise of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship. (Getty Images)

