Michael Rapaport roasts President Trump after he contracts coronavirus: 'Bleach it out'

Michael Rapaport is known for publicly bashing President Trump online and Friday was no different for the actor as he reacted to the news of the his positive coronavirus test with a steady stream of insults on Twitter.

Early Friday Trump confirmed both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he wrote.

The two are now under quarantine in the White House.

Rapaport was quick to slam Trump by sharing past examples of the times the president downplayed the novel coronavirus.

His first tweet of the morning was in direct response to Trump's, in which he asked the 74-year-old to "be consistent" in how he labels the virus.

"You mean you tested positive for the 'China Virus aka The Kung Flu,'" Rapaport fired back.

Rapaport went on to share the news himself, sarcastically writing to his followers, "The President & his Wife have tested Positive for the 'China Virus' #ChinaVirus."

The star then used the opportunity to remind the public of the media firestorm the president ignited earlier this year when he indirectly suggested that household disinfectants, like bleach, could be used as a treatment for the novel coronavirus. Trump later insisted he was being "sarcastic."

"New profile pic," Rapaport posted along with a photoshopped picture of a cartoon Trump downing a bottle of Clorox.

Rapaport went on to troll Trump with a former photo of the president wearing goggles. He captioned the photo, "The King of Ventilators."

He then recommended the president "Bleach it out" along with a montage video of several times the president criticized the use of wearing masks to prevent COVID-19, including instances where Trump asked attendees at a press conference to take off their masks because he could not hear them.

During the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Trump notoriously mocked Democratic nominee Joe Biden for his use of masks.

"I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him he's got a mask," Trump said while standing feet away from Biden at Ohio's Cleveland Clinic. "He could be standing 200 feet away from me and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Rapaport continued to unleash his fury on Trump with a "sarcastic" video message to him and Melania in which he repeatedly called the president a "d--kstain."

"I'm not here to mock you or your wife miserable Melania," Rapaport begins. "This is a potentially deadly disease. Especially for someone who is obese, you fat f--k. I'm not worried about you d--kstain Donald Trump because like you said, 'it affects virtually no one' and sometimes it just disappears," Rapaport said.

"I'm sure they'll put a presidential stamp on a ventilator for you and if that doesn't work, a hydroxychloroquine. You said you were already taking hydroxychloroquine which obviously doesn't work as a preventative but maybe it'll work now. I don't know how that stuff works," he added.

Rapaport then concluded: "If all that fails Donald Trump, bleach it the f--k out. You inject the bleach into your skin...then you go into some warm light. Maybe a tanning bed. I'm sure you have a tanning bed at the White House...you and Melania look like you're always tanned...Anyways I'm wishing you well and I'm just being sarcastic. Get well soon d--kstain f--k."

Rapaport was just one of the dozens of celebrities who awoke to the news on Friday that Trump and the first lady tested positive. While some bashed Trump online, other stars in Hollywood said they did not enjoy hearing news of anyone contracting COVID-19.