Kanye West blasts Drake for following Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Kanye West lashed out at newly minted nemesis Drake for doing what 123 million other people do: Following Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

In a series of since-deleted tweets (via TMZ) on Saturday, West, 41, wrote," I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September ... I had to bring this up because it's the most f—ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning."

He added, "Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram. We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have. Love everyone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, West alleged in another Twitter rant that Drake, 32, had threatened him and his family while acting friendly towards Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, behind their backs, as well as triggering his mental health issues.

KANYE WEST LASHES OUT AT DRAKE OVER KIM KARDASHIAN RUMORS

West previously also accused the Canadian rapper of sending him devil emojis and of alluding to an affair with Kardashian (as "KeKe") in his song "In My Feelings," an insinuation that West and the reality starlet both vehemently denied every happened.

Other than some laughing memes on Instagram, Drizzy has yet to respond to any of West's recent drama.