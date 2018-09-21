Kanye West addresses feud with Drake, speculation over rapper's relationship with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West addressed his feud with Drake on Thursday in a video posted to social media in which he addressed rumors about the Toronto rapper having a sexual relationship with Kim Kardashian.

West and Drake have feuded after it was revealed earlier this year the Chicago rapper could have ended the disses between Pusha T and Drake. Pusha T went on to reveal that Drake had a secret child, with Drake snapping back at Pusha T and West with his own disses.

However, rumors swirled that Drake’s hit song off the album “Scorpion” was really about Kardashian – and West has taken issue with the speculation.

“The fact that is people making rumors or thinking that you f----d my wife and you not saying nothing and carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit,” West said in an Instagram video.

He then addressed the “In My Feelings” song.

“If I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and then you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make a song called ‘Riri,’” West said. “So when you’re like, ‘Oh I don’t know where that comes from,’ you too smart for that. You know where that come from. Don’t make a record with nothing that can be confused.”

West also had an issue with a track Drake played for him that included Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s names on it. He said the track was going to be offensive to Kylie Jenner.

The “I Love It” rapper ended his rant demanding that Drake stops talking about his family.

“Period, it’s like don’t speak on nobody from my family. Nothing that can even be mentioned with my wife, period. We don’t have to talk again, I’m not giving no energy to that,” he said.

While most of West’s rant was about Drake, he also took the time to blast Nick Cannon – who he accused of fueling the rumor about Drake and Kardashian.

Cannon said on Complex’s show “Everyday Struggle” earlier this month that it wasn’t a “far off concept” that the pair could’ve had a sexual relationship.

"The fact that is people making rumors or thinking that you f----d my wife and you not saying nothing and carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit." — Kanye West

“I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know you giving an interview don't mention my wife," he said. “If someone brings my wife say, ‘Hey I respect that man I'm not speaking on that.' Don't be making no suggestions like nobody f----- my wife.”

Kardashian already shot down the rumor earlier this month, saying “Never happened. End of story.”