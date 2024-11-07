Kamala Harris supporter Sally Field trashes campaign sign after Donald Trump victory

Sally Field did not get what she wanted for her birthday.

The actress, who turned 78 on Wednesday, was seen outside her home in Los Angeles the morning after the presidential election, disposing of a sign in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota.

The "Steel Magnolias" star also trashed a sign that read, "Vote pro-choice, pro-equality, pro-democracy by November 5."

SALLY FIELD OPENS UP ABOUT 'HORRIFIC' ABORTION AS TEEN IN ENDORSEMENT FOR HARRIS

Field emerged from her home looking comfortable, wearing sweatpants and a button-down shirt. With her hair in braids and airpods secured to her ears, she looked like she was ready to get down to business, ripping the signs out from the ground and walking to the garbage and recycling bins on the street.

A representative for Field did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Tuesday, Field and her son, Sam, both of whom donned Harris-Walz gear, encouraged people to get out and vote. "Whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent - vote for Democracy, for human rights, for women’s rights, for sanity, for hope, for @kamalaharris & @timwalz," she wrote to Instagram.

Field initially endorsed the current vice president last month while simultaneously making a vulnerable admission about her youth. In an emotional video shared to Instagram, Field revealed that when she was 17 years old, she had an abortion in Mexico.

"I’ve been so hesitant to do this, to tell my horrific story," she captioned the video. "It was during a time even worse than now. A time when contraception was not readily available, and only if you were married. But I feel that so many women of my generation went through similar, traumatic events, and I feel stronger when I think of them. I believe, like me, they must want to fight for their grandchildren and all the young women of this country.

"It’s one of the reasons why so many of us are supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Everyone, please, pay attention to this election, up and down the ballot, in every state – especially those with ballot initiatives that could protect reproductive freedom. PLEASE. WE CAN’T GO BACK!!"



Field explained that at the time, she had just graduated from high school and "had nothing," including a lack of financial or emotional support from family. When she found out she was pregnant, a friend of the family, who was also a doctor, drove her down to Tijuana to have the procedure. On the journey, she was also accompanied by the doctor's wife and her mother.

"It was beyond hideous and you know, life-altering," she explained, saying she went without an anesthetic, only given "a few puffs of ether" by a technician, which made her extremities numb. "But I felt everything of how much pain I was in, and then I realized the technician was actually molesting me. So I had to figure out how can I make my arms move to push him away."

Field remembers feeling "this absolute pit of shame" from the whole experience, and that when the procedure was finished, she was rushed out. "They didn't want me there . . . it was illegal."

Field says months later she started auditioning for acting roles and "by the end of that year, I was ‘Gidget.’ I was the quintessential All-American, girl-next-door."

She says in reality, that was an accurate depiction of herself, "because so many women - my generation of women, were going through this. And these are the things women are going through now. . . . It's beyond how you can go back to that. And do that to our little girls and our young women and not have respect and regard for their health and their own decisions, about whether they feel they're able to give birth to a child at that time."

Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022, 13 states have enacted a total abortion ban with minimal exceptions, while 28 others have restrictions based on gestational duration.

President-elect Donald Trump said throughout his campaign that abortion should be regulated at the state level.