Sally Field opens up about 'horrific' illegal abortion as teen in endorsement for Harris

Oscar-winning actress Sally Field shared her experience of undergoing a "horrific" "life-altering" illegal abortion as a teenager in a new video posted to social media, pleading with Americans to support Vice President Kamala Harris and "reproductive freedom" at the ballot box.

"I’ve been so hesitant to do this, to tell my horrific story. It was during a time even worse than now. A time when contraception was not readily available and only if you were married. But I feel that so many women of my generation went through similar, traumatic events and I feel stronger when I think of them. I believe, like me, they must want to fight for their grandchildren and all the young women of this country," Field, 77, wrote on Instagram.

"I still feel very ashamed of it because I was raised in the ‘50s and it’s ingrained in me," Field said to start the video.

She explained how she didn't have any family support or finances when she became pregnant at 17. A family friend, who was a doctor, along with his wife and her own mother, drove Field to Mexico to have an illegal abortion, she said.

SALLY FIELD CALLS DOBBS DECISION ‘UNCIVILIZED’ ON ‘THE VIEW’: ‘THINK IT’S CRIMINAL'

"It was beyond hideous and life-altering," she said, explaining she had no anesthesia except for a few "puffs of ether" given by the technician. She also said the technician was molesting her during the procedure.

"It was this absolute pit of shame," she recalled.

When it was over, Field said she was rushed out, "like the building was on fire." She thanked her doctor for his "generosity and bravery" in risking his license to help her get an abortion.

Field said her experience was similar to other young women's experiences during that time. As "fate" would have it, she said, later that year she was cast in her breakout role as "Gidget" in the 1960s television series of the same name.

HARRIS ECHOES DEBUNKED CLAIM ABOUT GEORGIA ABORTION LIMITS CAUSING WOMAN'S DEATH DESPITE PUSHBACK FROM DOCTORS

She warned that "we can't go back" to the time when abortions were illegal in the United States. Field urged voters to back Harris and other candidates and ballot initiatives that protect abortion rights this election.

"It’s one of the reasons why so many of us are supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Everyone, please, pay attention to this election, up and down the ballot, in every state – especially those with ballot initiatives that could protect reproductive freedom. PLEASE. WE CAN’T GO BACK!!" Field also wrote in the caption of her post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to The Guardian, Field first opened up about her abortion experience in her 2018 memoir, "In Pieces."