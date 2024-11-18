‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco shuts down parenting critics

Kaley Cuoco says enough is enough when it comes to mom shaming.

"The Big Bang Theory" star, who has 18-month-old daughter Matilda with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey, has dealt with her fair share of critics when it comes to her parenting style. Cuoco told E! News, "It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop [with] the shaming."

Cuoco noted that "everyone's got something to say about everything. There's no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life."

"Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can."

The "Based on a True Story" star told the outlet, "I just feel like every kid is so different. What's good for your kid might not be good for mine."

She pointed out that their daughter is "the happiest kid in the world" and has so much "love around her."

It also seems Cuoco is ready for her daughter to follow in her and Pelphrey's acting footsteps, saying "there's no way [Matilda's] not going to perform."

"I don't know how this child will not be an actress. I mean, it's an acting family," she told the outlet.

She added that Matilda is quite the movie and TV connoisseur. "She just watched like, seven movies on HBO," she laughed to E! News. "Yeah, she's watching ‘Game of Thrones’ when I get home."

The 38-year-old previously talked about her daughter's screen time, noting that other parents might not agree with the way she and Pelphrey handle things.

"If [Matilda's] going crazy, and I plop her on the couch to watch a Disney movie, like thank you, you get 10 minutes. That's great. To me, that's wonderful," she told USA Today in January.

"Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care. My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!"

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced their engagement in August after two years of dating.

The actress has been married twice before. She and Karl Cook were married for three years before getting a divorce in September 2021, and Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Two years before getting engaged to Pelphrey, Cuoco said she was done with the whole marriage thing.

"I will never get married again," she told Glamour in 2022. "Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she added. "I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship."

Now, Cuoco is singing a different tune, but don't expect her and Pelphrey to say "I do" any time soon.

In September, Cuoco admitted to People magazine that they "haven't started planning anything" when it comes to their wedding, teasing that "maybe another kid will have to come first."

"We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan," she said. "I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom – it’s a lot."