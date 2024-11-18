Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kaley Cuoco

‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco shuts down parenting critics

The 'Based on a True Story' actress and fiancé Tom Pelphrey share 18-month-old daughter Matilda

By Cassie Maynard Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kaley Cuoco says enough is enough when it comes to mom shaming.

"The Big Bang Theory" star, who has 18-month-old daughter Matilda with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey, has dealt with her fair share of critics when it comes to her parenting style. Cuoco told E! News, "It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop [with] the shaming." 

Cuoco noted that "everyone's got something to say about everything. There's no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life." 

KALEY CUOCO SAYS SHE MAY HAVE ANOTHER CHILD BEFORE GETTING MARRIED: 'WE'RE GONNA GO WAY OUT OF ORDER'

Kaley Cuoco solo split with Kaley posing with fiancé Tom Pelephrey

Kaley Cuoco says people need to stop shaming the way other people parent. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Gersh)

Kaley Cuoco in a tie-dye shirt hugs husband Tom Pelphrey in a burnt orange sweatshirt holding their daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey share 18-month-old daughter Matilda. (Kaley Cuoco Instagram)

"Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can."

The "Based on a True Story" star told the outlet, "I just feel like every kid is so different. What's good for your kid might not be good for mine." 

She pointed out that their daughter is "the happiest kid in the world" and has so much "love around her."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop [with] the shaming." 

— Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco takes selfie with daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco says her daughter is "the happiest kid in the world." (Kaley Cuoco Instagram)

It also seems Cuoco is ready for her daughter to follow in her and Pelphrey's acting footsteps, saying "there's no way [Matilda's] not going to perform."

"I don't know how this child will not be an actress. I mean, it's an acting family," she told the outlet.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She added that Matilda is quite the movie and TV connoisseur. "She just watched like, seven movies on HBO," she laughed to E! News. "Yeah, she's watching ‘Game of Thrones’ when I get home."

Kaley Cuoco as Penny on the Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco starred in "The Big Bang Theory" from 2007 to 2019. (Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images)

The 38-year-old previously talked about her daughter's screen time, noting that other parents might not agree with the way she and Pelphrey handle things. 

"If [Matilda's] going crazy, and I plop her on the couch to watch a Disney movie, like thank you, you get 10 minutes. That's great. To me, that's wonderful," she told USA Today in January.

"Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care. My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!"

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco announced their engagement in August. (Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced their engagement in August after two years of dating. 

The actress has been married twice before. She and Karl Cook were married for three years before getting a divorce in September 2021, and Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Two years before getting engaged to Pelphrey, Cuoco said she was done with the whole marriage thing.

"I will never get married again," she told Glamour in 2022. "Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover." 

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she added. "I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship." 

Kaley Cuoco pictured with ex husbands Karl Cook and Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco was previously married to Karl Cook and Ryan Sweeting. (Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images | Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Now, Cuoco is singing a different tune, but don't expect her and Pelphrey to say "I do" any time soon. 

In September, Cuoco admitted to People magazine that they "haven't started planning anything" when it comes to their wedding, teasing that "maybe another kid will have to come first."

"We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan," she said. "I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom – it’s a lot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cassie Maynard is a senior entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending