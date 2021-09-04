Kaley Cuoco officially files for divorce from Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has officially filed paperwork to end her marriage to Karl Cook.

Records viewed by Fox News show that the "Flight Attendant" actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. Her filing took place the same day she and Cook announced in a joint statement their decision to split after three years of marriage.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement begins. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," their statement concluded.

KALEY CUOCO, KARL COOK ANNOUNCE DIVORCE

The "Big Bang Theory" alum, who is 35, and Cook, 30, celebrated their three-year anniversary this past June by sharing posts about one another on their Instagram accounts.

"NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!" Cuoco wrote.

Cook wrote in his own post: "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!"

Cuoco and Cook began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year. They tied the knot in San Diego, California on June 30, 2018.

The actress was previously married to Ryan Sweeting but the marriage ended in divorce after three years.